State adds more Saturday options to get REAL IDs: Here’s updated locations

With a May 7 REAL ID deadline approaching for domestic flights, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is adding Saturday hours at several suburban locations.

Sites with expanded hours include Elgin, Naperville, Schaumburg and Waukegan.

REAL IDs, mandated by the federal government following Sept. 11, 2001, will be required for air travel within the U.S. but passports also can be used.

“To meet the demand for REAL IDs, we’ve established Saturday hours at 12 Chicago-area DMVs specifically to serve Illinoisans who need a REAL ID before the May 7 federal enforcement period,” Giannoulias said at a Thursday briefing.

The deadline to have REAL IDs for domestic air travel is May 7. Getty Images, Courtesy Illinois secretary of state

Requests for REAL ID services are surging.

“Before visiting a DMV, I’m imploring everyone to make absolutely certain that you need a REAL ID. Most Illinoisans do not need one before May 7 and they can still get one after that date,” Giannoulias said.

The extra time slots are effective this Saturday, March 1, and through May 10, exclusively for REAL ID customers.

Hours at the following DMVs are between 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Locations are in Addison, Aurora, Chicago West, Des Plaines, Elgin, Joliet, Lake Zurich, Melrose Park, Plano, St. Charles, Waukegan and Woodstock.

Also, six DMVs will extend their hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday but appointments must be made in advance. The sites include: Chicago North, Deerfield, Lombard, Naperville, Schaumburg, and Springfield.

For residents unsure if they need a REAL ID, the agency provides a portal at https://www.ilsos.gov that guides visitors through a series of questions to determine how urgent their situation is and also helps secure an appointment if necessary.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has said it will begin enforcing REAL ID rules on May 7. But the TSA also signaled there may be some initial flexibility for travelers who don’t have the right documentation although that will mean extra time at the airport.

“In the event you arrive at the airport without acceptable identification (whether lost, stolen, or otherwise), you may still be allowed to fly,” officials said.

“The TSA officer may ask you to complete an identity verification process which includes collecting information such as your name and current address to confirm your identity. If your identity is confirmed, you will be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint, where you may be subject to additional screening.”

“You will not be allowed to enter the security checkpoint if you choose to not provide acceptable identification, you decline to cooperate with the identity verification process, or your identity cannot be confirmed.”

Travelers without the required ID should arrive at their airport three hours early. To learn more, visit tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.