Stricter RV parking rules up for a vote in Des Plaines

Campers, motor homes and other recreational vehicles could face more stringent parking restrictions in Des Plaines. AP

Campers, motor homes and other recreational vehicles designed for on-the-road living would face more stringent parking restrictions in Des Plaines under regulations being considered by the city council.

RVs now are regulated the same as traditional passenger vehicles in Des Plaines. But under the proposed rules, they would be limited to one per residential property.

Additionally, RVs couldn’t be used for sleeping or day-to-day living while parked in the city. Connection to gas or water lines or to sewer or septic services would be forbidden, too.

RV parking would face extra regulations in nonresidential areas. They’d have to be parked on pavement behind buildings and wouldn’t be allowed to block lot aisles or other parking spaces.

The rules wouldn’t apply to RV sales or rental businesses, commercial parking lots, commercial parking garages, auto repair shops and commercial storage facilities.

Mobile homes, boats or personal watercraft on trailers or utility trailers would also be exempt.

RV owners or users would have until Dec. 31 to comply with the proposed rules.

Fourth Ward Alderman Dick Sayad said he’s heard from several constituents who favor limiting where RVs can park, especially big ones. A clause limiting RVs to 32 feet was in an early draft of the proposal, and he’d like a size restriction included in the final version.

“I think the size of the vehicle makes a difference,” Sayad said in a phone interview Monday.

The city council is scheduled to debate the proposed restrictions when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at city hall, 1420 Miner St. A preliminary vote — one of two needed for passage — is scheduled.

Council members first publicly debated the proposal in October. At that time, aldermen informally agreed people shouldn’t be allowed to live in recreational vehicles in the city. They also agreed people should be able to store recreational vehicles in side yards or backyards at their homes as long as they’re on hard surfaces.

Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect, Elk Grove Village, Prospect Heights, Mundelein and South Barrington are among the suburbs that restrict RV parking. Some towns’ rules apply to boats, snowmobiles and other craft in addition to livable vehicles; others are restricted to motor homes and campers.

Tuesday’s meeting in Des Plaines is open to the public. It also will be livestreamed at desplainesil.gov.