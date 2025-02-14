Four Catholic churches in DuPage County to be closed

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com St. Luke in Carol Stream will amalgamate into Corpus Christi in Carol Stream.

Catholic churches in Carol Stream, Villa Park, Wheaton and Oakbrook Terrace are being closed as part of a restructuring plan announced Thursday by the Joliet Diocese.

By July 1, St. Mark in Wheaton will amalgamate into St. Michael parish, also in Wheaton.

St. John the Apostle in Villa Park will amalgamate into St. Alexander in Villa Park.

Ascension of our Lord in Oakbrook Terrace will merge with Christ the King in Lombard to form a new parish with a new, yet-to-be-chosen name.

Under Catholic church law, an amalgamation is when one parish is eliminated and joins another parish. A merger is when two parishes are eliminated to form a new parish.

Worship will still happen at St. Mark’s and Ascension of Our Lord. But the buildings at St. Luke and St. John the Apostle will be closed, according to Bishop Ronald Hicks’ announcement.

The diocese governs Roman Catholic parishes and missions in DuPage, Will, Grundy Kankakee, Grundy, Ford, Iroquois and Kendall counties. Its headquarters is in Joliet.