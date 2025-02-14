advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Four Catholic churches in DuPage County to be closed

Posted February 14, 2025 11:40 am
Susan Sarkauskas
 

Catholic churches in Carol Stream, Villa Park, Wheaton and Oakbrook Terrace are being closed as part of a restructuring plan announced Thursday by the Joliet Diocese.

By July 1, St. Mark in Wheaton will amalgamate into St. Michael parish, also in Wheaton.

St. John the Apostle in Villa Park will amalgamate into St. Alexander in Villa Park.

St. Luke in Carol Stream will amalgamate into Corpus Christi in Carol Stream.

Ascension of our Lord in Oakbrook Terrace will merge with Christ the King in Lombard to form a new parish with a new, yet-to-be-chosen name.

Under Catholic church law, an amalgamation is when one parish is eliminated and joins another parish. A merger is when two parishes are eliminated to form a new parish.

Worship will still happen at St. Mark’s and Ascension of Our Lord. But the buildings at St. Luke and St. John the Apostle will be closed, according to Bishop Ronald Hicks’ announcement.

The diocese governs Roman Catholic parishes and missions in DuPage, Will, Grundy Kankakee, Grundy, Ford, Iroquois and Kendall counties. Its headquarters is in Joliet.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Carol Stream Communities News Oakbrook Terrace Villa Park Wheaton
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company