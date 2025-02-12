advertisement
Dining out: Valentine’s Day dining specials that extend beyond Friday

Posted February 12, 2025 9:04 am
Rick West
 

Depending on when you’re reading this, Valentine’s Day is either here or fast approaching. I’m sure you’ve all made the appropriate plans (maybe you’re getting heart-shaped pizza). But in the event you didn’t snag a resy for Friday, or were already planning on shifting your celebration a day or two, here are some restaurants with multiday Valentine’s offers.

Antico Posto in Oak Brook has Valentine’s specials Thursday through Wednesday, Feb. 13-19, including spicy lobster and crab risotto and white chocolate cheesecake. Specials are available for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Beatrix in Oak Brook offers Valentine’s dinner specials Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 13-16, including filet medallions, spinach and artichoke dip and A Very Light Raspberry Cheesecake.

Catch 35 in Naperville has Valentine’s week specials running now through Sunday, Feb. 16, including salmon Wellington ($32), filet mignon crab Oscar ($49) and Norwegian king crab legs ($150 for 1.25 pounds, plus sides).

Cooper’s Hawk’s Valentine’s menu is available Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 13-16, featuring a surf-and-turf with truffle-crusted filet medallions and a crab-stuffed lobster tail for $49.99.

Fleming’s in Lincolnshire has a three-course surf-and-turf for two featuring a shareable 16-ounce chateaubriand and a 12-ounce lobster tail paired with seared scallops with risotto to start and a dark chocolate Luxardo cherry tart for dessert for $235, available Thursday through Monday, Feb. 13-17.

Dine on oysters, caviar and sparkling rose at The Hampton Social this Valentine’s Day weekend. Courtesy of Morgan Ione Yeager

The Hampton Social has an offer for a quick drink and app pop-in Friday through Sunday, Feb. 14-16, with a half-dozen raw oysters and two glasses of sparkling rosé for the bundled price of $30. Add a dollop of caviar to each oyster for $10 more.

Skoog’s turtle pie makes a great finish to your Valentine’s meal at L. Woods. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge in Lincolnwood has Valentine’s specials for dine-in, carryout and delivery from Thursday, Feb. 13, to Feb. 26, including jumbo lump crab hush puppies, beer-braised short rib and Skoog’s turtle pie, for lunch and dinner.

Morton’s in Schaumburg is offering Valentine’s dinner for two from now until Sunday, Feb. 16, featuring a 28-ounce, bone-in empire cut New York strip with twin petite lobster tails plus a starter and sides for $179.

Perry’s in Oak Brook, Schaumburg and Vernon Hills is offering three-course Valentine’s specials on Friday and Saturday. Can’t fit a Valentine’s date night in until next week? They’re offering a “second chance” Valentine’s celebration on Sunday, Feb. 23, with a prix fixe menu ($59 before 5:30 p.m. and $69 after 5:45 p.m.) and a candlelight dinner experience for two for $175.

Roka Akor in Oak Brook is celebrating Valentine’s Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, with a $125 per person, four-course tasting menu. An optional beverage pairing is an additional $59.

SixtyFour — Wine Bar + Kitchen in Naperville has a prix fixe menu for two for $80 available Friday through Sunday, Feb. 14-16. The three-course menu includes a sparkling rosé toast.

Sweetchilango in Wheaton has a Valentine’s meal for two available now through Sunday, Feb. 16, that includes two platos or enchiladas, a couple of Jarrito’s Mexican sodas and a churro ice cream sandwich for $39.99. You can upgrade the drinks to agua frescas for $1 or to cocktails for $15.

The Table at Crate in Oak Brook offers a three-course prix fixe menu Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 12-16, for $45 (or $55 with wine pairing). Entrée choices include asiago-stuffed gnocchi, red wine short ribs, charred salmon or roasted cauliflower.

