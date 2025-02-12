Dining out: Valentine’s Day dining specials that extend beyond Friday

Beatrix in Oak Brook is offering Valentine’s Day specials, including the grilled filet medallions, Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 13-16. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Depending on when you’re reading this, Valentine’s Day is either here or fast approaching. I’m sure you’ve all made the appropriate plans (maybe you’re getting heart-shaped pizza). But in the event you didn’t snag a resy for Friday, or were already planning on shifting your celebration a day or two, here are some restaurants with multiday Valentine’s offers.

Antico Posto in Oak Brook has Valentine’s specials Thursday through Wednesday, Feb. 13-19, including spicy lobster and crab risotto and white chocolate cheesecake. Specials are available for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Beatrix in Oak Brook offers Valentine’s dinner specials Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 13-16, including filet medallions, spinach and artichoke dip and A Very Light Raspberry Cheesecake.

Catch 35 in Naperville has Valentine’s week specials running now through Sunday, Feb. 16, including salmon Wellington ($32), filet mignon crab Oscar ($49) and Norwegian king crab legs ($150 for 1.25 pounds, plus sides).

Cooper’s Hawk’s Valentine’s menu is available Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 13-16, featuring a surf-and-turf with truffle-crusted filet medallions and a crab-stuffed lobster tail for $49.99.

Fleming’s in Lincolnshire has a three-course surf-and-turf for two featuring a shareable 16-ounce chateaubriand and a 12-ounce lobster tail paired with seared scallops with risotto to start and a dark chocolate Luxardo cherry tart for dessert for $235, available Thursday through Monday, Feb. 13-17.

Dine on oysters, caviar and sparkling rose at The Hampton Social this Valentine’s Day weekend. Courtesy of Morgan Ione Yeager

The Hampton Social has an offer for a quick drink and app pop-in Friday through Sunday, Feb. 14-16, with a half-dozen raw oysters and two glasses of sparkling rosé for the bundled price of $30. Add a dollop of caviar to each oyster for $10 more.

Skoog’s turtle pie makes a great finish to your Valentine’s meal at L. Woods. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge in Lincolnwood has Valentine’s specials for dine-in, carryout and delivery from Thursday, Feb. 13, to Feb. 26, including jumbo lump crab hush puppies, beer-braised short rib and Skoog’s turtle pie, for lunch and dinner.

Morton’s in Schaumburg is offering Valentine’s dinner for two from now until Sunday, Feb. 16, featuring a 28-ounce, bone-in empire cut New York strip with twin petite lobster tails plus a starter and sides for $179.

Perry’s in Oak Brook, Schaumburg and Vernon Hills is offering three-course Valentine’s specials on Friday and Saturday. Can’t fit a Valentine’s date night in until next week? They’re offering a “second chance” Valentine’s celebration on Sunday, Feb. 23, with a prix fixe menu ($59 before 5:30 p.m. and $69 after 5:45 p.m.) and a candlelight dinner experience for two for $175.

Roka Akor in Oak Brook is celebrating Valentine’s Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, with a $125 per person, four-course tasting menu. An optional beverage pairing is an additional $59.

SixtyFour — Wine Bar + Kitchen in Naperville has a prix fixe menu for two for $80 available Friday through Sunday, Feb. 14-16. The three-course menu includes a sparkling rosé toast.

Sweetchilango in Wheaton has a Valentine’s meal for two available now through Sunday, Feb. 16, that includes two platos or enchiladas, a couple of Jarrito’s Mexican sodas and a churro ice cream sandwich for $39.99. You can upgrade the drinks to agua frescas for $1 or to cocktails for $15.

The Table at Crate in Oak Brook offers a three-course prix fixe menu Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 12-16, for $45 (or $55 with wine pairing). Entrée choices include asiago-stuffed gnocchi, red wine short ribs, charred salmon or roasted cauliflower.