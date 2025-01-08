Going dry: Enjoy a well-crafted nonalcoholic drink during Dry January at these suburban eateries

The Boathouse Spice cocktail at The Hampton Social is made with Ritual Zero Proof tequila. Courtesy of The Hampton Social

If you enjoyed a “wet” December with a month of holiday celebrations culminating in New Year’s Eve excess, a Dry January might be worth considering.

The initiative was founded in 2012 by Alcohol Change UK, a British charity. A slow but steady growth has taken root in the United States, and about a quarter of drinking-age Americans took part in the initiative last year, up from 16% the year before.

Some people participate to help take off holiday pounds, others for health reasons. Recently the U.S. Surgeon General weighed in with a new advisory about the link between alcohol and cancer, estimating it causes about 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 deaths annually in the U.S.

Regardless of your reason, you can still have a sophisticated nonalcoholic drink at many suburban restaurants this January.

Enjoy a honey basil lemonade at Antico Posto in Oak Brook. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Italian eatery Antico Posto in Oak Brook is offering a trio of drinks for Dry January, including a honey basil lemonade, pomelo spritz and the Garden Refresher made with blueberry lime, cucumber-mint soda and lime juice.

Nearby Beatrix has a selection of Free-Spirited beverages including the Say Less with Ritual tequila substitute, Blueberry Basil Shake-Up, house Hibiscus Ginger Kombucha, Ginger Lime Kombucha and more.

In Long Grove, Buffalo Creek Brewing is embracing the dirty soda craze with a new, housemade alcohol-free twist each week. Each drink will be a combination of a BCB soda, creamer and a flavored syrup.

Grab a Mellow Mule during Dry January at City Works Eatery & Pour House in Vernon Hills and Schaumburg. Courtesy fo City Works Eatery & Pour House

City Works Eatery & Pour House in Vernon Hills and Schaumburg has added a number of drinks to its zero-proof lineup including the limited-time Cucumber Cure, featuring Ritual Gin alternative, mint, simple syrup, lime juice, ginger beer and soda water. Also on the menu are the Mellow Mule, with cucumber, honey syrup, mango syrup, lime juice and ginger beer; the Strawberry Soothe, with strawberries, lime juice, lemon juice, simple syrup and a splash of lemon-lime soda; and the Peaceful Paloma, with lime juice, grapefruit juice, honey syrup and soda water with a salt rim.

Enjoy nonalcoholic Gin in the Nick of Thyme at The Hampton Social during Dry January. Courtesy of The Hampton Social

The Hampton Social, with suburban spots in South Barrington, Skokie and Burr Ridge, is reimagining three of its signature cocktails into Dry January N/A options using Ritual Zero Proof tequila and gin. The Coastal Experience, made with Ritual Zero Proof Tequila, orange spice simple, orange juice and lime, gives off marg vibes, while The Boathouse Spice uses the same N/A tequila with mango, spice sour and lime. The Gin in the Nick of Thyme is a nonalcoholic spiced thyme sour. The drinks join a lineup of year-round zero-proof cocktails that of course includes an N/A sparkling rosé.

Main Street Social in Libertyville is launching a January-only nonalcoholic drink menu with mocktails including a ginger-lemon tonic and sparkling pomegranate-chai, along with myriad N/A beers.

The Mindful Mocha at Old Town Pour House features nitro-infused espresso, chocolate syrup and cream. Courtesy of Old Town Pour House

Known for having 90 beers on tap, Old Town Pour House has created several alcohol-free alternative mocktails for visitors to their Naperville and Oak Brook locations. Enjoy a Mellow Mule with cucumber, honey and mango syrups, lime and ginger beer; a Strawberry Soothe with strawberries, lime and lemon juice, simple syrup and a splash of lemon-lime soda; a Mindful Mocha with nitro-infused espresso, chocolate syrup and cream; or a Nifty Nojito. The Cucumber Cure is part of the Chef Selects limited menu and highlights Ritual Gin Alternative with cucumber, mint, lime and ginger beer.

Mexican food and margaritas often go hand-in-hand, and Sayulita in Rolling Meadows is offering three flavored nonalcoholic versions to enjoy with its gourmet tacos. The mocktails are made with fresh lemonade, agave syrup, chili ancho syrup and a choice of mango, strawberry or hibiscus puree. Each drink is served in a Tajín-rimmed glass.

The Table at Crate in Oak Brook offers a variety of nonalcoholic drinks year-round. Courtesy of The Table at Crate

The Table at Crate in Oak Brook offers a refreshing selection of nonalcoholic drinks year-round. The menu includes the signature Lavender Lemonade with butterfly pea flower tea and sparkling water. You can also sip on the tropical Guava Colada, which blends coconut milk, lime and soda, or the crisp Apple Cider Lemonade, crafted with apple cider vinegar, lemon, honey and rosemary.

Truluck’s Berry Patch combines muddled strawberries, almond syrup, lime juice and sparkling coconut for a Dry January treat. Courtesy of Truluck’s

Truluck’s in Rosemont is serving a trio of specially created zero-proof mocktails to enjoy including the Blackberry Bramble, made with blackberry puree, habañero-lime syrup, lime juice and soda water. The Berry Patch combines muddled strawberries, almond syrup, lime juice and sparkling coconut, and the Hibiscus Fresca is a mix of hibiscus syrup, spiced orange syrup, almond syrup, lemon and lime juices and soda water.

Violi is mixing up several nonalcoholic mocktails during Dry January. Courtesy of Violi

Violi in Oak Brook has a year-round selection of N/A options but has added several just for the month of January. The Pseudo Hugo uses a nonalcoholic elderflower liqueur with peach puree, lime and mint; the Sham Fizz uses Ritual Gin Alternative with cucumber and tonic; the Charlatan Spritz is crafted with Mionetto Aperitivo nonalcoholic, strawberry, lemon and nonalcoholic brut; and the Mock-Arita is a blend of Ritual Tequila Alternative, eucalyptus, lemon and serrano pepper.

Wildfire is serving a trio of specially crafted N/A drinks for Dry January, including the Blackberry Kentucky Mule, Lyre’s Rum Punch and the Amalfi Spritz. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

The four suburban Wildfire locations are offering a variety of zero-proof cocktails, including the Blackberry Kentucky Mule with Lyre’s Highland malt spirit, Q ginger beer, lime juice and Monin blackberry syrup; the Lyre’s Rum Punch with Lyre’s Dark Cane Spirit, pineapple, orange and lime juices and grenadine; and the Amalfi Spritz with Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz, cranberry juice, orange and Angostura Bitters.

Yard House may be a beer joint, but they’ve got you covered for Dry January with some sparkling refreshers using Topo Chico and flavored with black cherry, cucumber mint or passion fruit.