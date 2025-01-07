McHenry woman charged in fatal hit-and-run crash near Island Lake

Christine S. Eilers

A 50-year-old McHenry woman is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash near Island Lake last year that killed a pedestrian.

Christine S. Eilers was arrested Monday on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, a Class 4 felony, and failure to comply/report a crash involving death, a Class 1 felony, McHenry County authorities said.

Officials said McHenry County sheriff’s deputies, Island Lake police and Wauconda firefighters responded at 10:48 p.m. Sept. 27 to the crash on the 4300 block of Roberts Road.

The pedestrian, later identified as 24-year-old Austin Stanek of Island Lake, was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop after the collision, authorities said. He was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington, where he was pronounced dead.

After a nearly four-month investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Major Crash Investigation Unit, authorities say they identified Eilers as the driver who left the scene of the fatal crash. The vehicle believed involved was found in a garage in Lakemoor, authorities said.

Eilers was taken to the McHenry County jail after her arrest, and remained in custody awaiting a court appearance later today.