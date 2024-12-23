Police: Streamwood man fled traffic stop, crashed into home

A Streamwood man was charged with felony counts of fleeing and eluding police after his car collided with a house in Woodstock, according to McHenry County Courthouse records.

Leonard A. Kreger, 44, of the 100 block of Innsbrook Drive, was arrested after the 12:15 a.m. crash.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to the 500 block of Dean Street for the report of a car hitting a house with possible entrapment, department spokesman Alex Vucha said. The driver exited the car before rescue crews arrived, and he was evaluated and released medically at the scene, Vucha said. No one inside the home was injured.

According to his charging documents, a Woodstock police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the 400 block of Freemont Street when Kreger fled, speeding over the posted 30 mph limit and disobeying at least two stop signs before colliding with the house.

The home sits at the T-intersection of Dean and Freemont streets.

The charging documents did not say if the officer pursued Kreger before the crash. The attempted traffic stop was blocks from the crash site.