‘Family for a Day’: Groups host Navy recruits for Thanksgiving

Naval Station Great Lakes recruits offer a hello and wave before getting off a school bus on Thursday to partake of a Thanksgiving feast for Navy Day at the Prospect Moose Lodge #660 in Mount Prospect. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

For a day, members of Villa Park’s VFW Post 2801 adopted about 50 naval recruits and hosted a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings — including “real” coffee, phones for the recruits to make calls home and sweets.

It was among several Thanksgiving Day feasts organized by suburban veteran’s groups, churches, and other organizations seeking to give young recruits some comfort and a taste of being home for the holidays.

Second from left, Jasmine Premkumar of San Francisco, California claps as recruits celebrate Thanksgiving Thursday during Navy Day at the Prospect Moose Lodge #660 in Mount Prospect. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Alicia Fabbre/afabbre@dailyherald.com Fifty recruits from the Great Lakes Naval Station were treated to a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings at VFW Post 2801 in Villa Park.

For about 20 years, the Villa Park VFW post has participated in the Adopt-a-Sailor program — a long-standing Great Lakes tradition — hosting Naval recruits each year for Thanksgiving, only taking a two-year break during the COVID pandemic. Other suburban VFW posts, including the one in Mount Prospect, also hosted recruits for the holiday.

“I was getting emotional on the way here because all these people have forgone time with their family to spend it with us,” said Brendan McCormack, a 32-year-old recruit from West Chicago, as he sat at the VFW Post 2801. “I’m grateful for the kindness of everyone who came here today to make our day special.”

Alicia Fabbre/afabbre@dailyherald.com Villa Park Trustee Kevin Patrick, a veteran, was among the dozens of volunteers who served Thanksgiving meals to Navy recruits at the local VFW post.

McCormack and his fellow recruits were treated to a Thanksgiving meal consisting of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, gravy and three different types of pies. VFW volunteers also welcomed the group, which arrived in the morning, with doughnuts and coffee — both treats to the naval recruits who have not had sweets or caffeinated coffee during their basic training.

Recruits also got a chance to relax, video chat with family via cellphones provided by the Villa Park Police Department, catch a football game or play video games.

“I’m really thankful for them opening the doors and allowing us to come in,” said Luzsolmary Schultz, a 24-year-old recruit from Minnesota.

Many recruits got to chat with the dozens of volunteers like Ernie Neely, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the Air Force, who swapped stories about basic training with the visiting recruits. It was the first time the Indian Head Park man volunteered for the event.

“My first Thanksgiving in Vietnam, we had C rations and K rations,” he said recalling his Thanksgivings in the military. “I want these guys to feel at home.”

Alicia Fabbre/afabbre@dailyherald.com Vietnam veteran Ernie Neely talks with recruits Kevin Casto, left, and Yuan Castro Thursday at the VFW Post 2801 in Villa Park. The post hosted roughly 50 naval recruits for a Thanksgiving meal through the Great Lakes Adopt-A-Sailor program.

He added the meal was a way to help show recruits they had the support of those who have gone before them.

“They’re not in this by themselves,” said Neely said. “They’re just taking over from where we left off.”

Organizers of the feast say the meal is a way for the recruits — many who are about a week away from graduation — to celebrate and be with an adopted family for the day.

“Most of these recruits … it’s their first time away from home,” said Rae Rupp-Srch, one of the volunteers who keeps the kitchen operations humming throughout the day. “We want to be their family for a day … we want to give them a full family experience.”

Another 50 Navy recruits and about 20 volunteers partook of a similar Thanksgiving Feast Thursday for Navy Day at the Prospect Moose Lodge #660 in Mount Prospect.

Activities included a magician show, games, phone calls to friends or loved ones, music and internet time.

Casey Bachara of Mount Prospect has been organizing Navy Day locally for 25 years, starting out in Arlington Heights, then Morton Grove and now back in Bachara’s hometown of Mount Prospect. Bachara was drafted in the Army, serving from 1961 to 1963.

“It means a lot because I enjoy it and I like the camaraderie with whomever I’m working with, we all enjoy it and it’s a great thing for the kids,” Bachara said.

Among the volunteers was Les Durov of Des Plaines, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1337.

“Veterans are important, they really are,” said Durov, a former Great Lakes recruit who served in the Navy from 1969 to 1973. “We just love helping the community, the schools, the churches, so we extended ourselves to the recruits.”

“With every veteran, each one is my brother,” Durov added, showing emotion. “If somebody needed my help, I’d have their back today, I’d have their back tomorrow. I’ll always be there for a veteran.”

Alicia Fabbre/afabbre@dailyherald.com While the food and sweets were a much anticipated treat for the naval recruits, computer and cellphone time also was much appreciated.

Austin Morgan of San Antonio, Texas arranges the Navy flag before bringing it in as part of the color guard presentation Thursday during Navy Day at the Prospect Moose Lodge #660 in Mount Prospect. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

A show of hands indicating if this is the first Thanksgiving for these young Navy recruits away from spending the holiday with their families Thursday at the Prospect Moose Lodge #660 in Mount Prospect. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert was on hand to welcome the recruits.

“In terms of giving thanks, we have to first and foremost give thanks to those who’ve served this country and preserved the freedoms so we can celebrate Thanksgiving today,” Hoefert said. “That’s the key to it all. We have a very strong local vet community and I have nothing but respect for them.”