Ragu-maker Mizkan relocating North American headquarters from Mount Prospect to Schaumburg

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Ragu maker Mizkan America is moving its headquarters from Mount Prospect to the Woodfield Corporate Center at 150 and 200 Martingale Road in Schaumburg.

The Mizkan Group, a global Japanese food manufacturer best known for its Ragu brand of pasta sauces, is moving its North American headquarters from Mount Prospect to Schaumburg.

Mizkan America will be moving in 2025 from its current location at 1661 Feehanville Drive, in the Kensington Business Center, to the Woodfield Corporate Center complex, where it will occupy 50,349 square feet. The company will lease two floors atop 200 North Martingale and will operate within space on the ground floor at 150 North Martingale.

The company has been “Bringing Flavor To Life” for more than 200 years. One of the leading manufacturers of condiments and sauces in the United States, Mizkan America maintains 17 manufacturing facilities. Its portfolio includes a wide variety of vinegars, Italian and Asian sauces, mustards, cooking wines, wine reductions, sushi seasoning, salad dressings and peppers.

Other brands include Bertolli, Holland House, NAKANO, Four Monks, Barengo, Mitsukan, Tres Hermanas, Nature’s Intent and World Harbors. Mizkan America also is the exclusive distributor for Angostura Bitters in North America.

“We very much look forward to bringing our team together in this energizing, newly remodeled space,” Mizkan America Chief Executive Officer Koichi Yuki said. “When we make the move to our new headquarters next year, I’m confident this location will be an inspiration to our team as we continue to live our first principle to ‘offer customers only the finest products.’”

Savills Inc. led the real estate planning, workplace strategy, and lease negotiations for the relocation.

“The building and its strategic location will enable Mizkan to meet its brand experience, workforce engagement, and financial goals. It is a transformational move for Mizkan and allows the company to provide an enhanced workplace that both employees and clients can savor,” said Savills Chicago-region President Robert Sevim.

Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said the village has been trying to backfill some of the vacant space that has remained since COVID.

“We’re very excited that they decided to relocate to Schaumburg,” Frank said. “Having a quality tenant like them within the community will be a great addition.”

He said Schaumburg has about a 30% vacancy rate, but with larger companies like Mizkan moving into Schaumburg, that percentage should drop significantly. The goal, he said, is to get it to 25% within the next year.

Mount Prospect Community Development Director Jason Shallcross said the village has been made aware of the relocation.

“We would love to see them stay,” he said.

Shallcross said the owner of the building said the move was being made for “purely an economic reason. It has been their desire for the better part of the last decade to have its headquarters located in a class A office building.”

“That was originally not financially attainable for the company, but with the state of the suburban office market being what it is right now, they are able to afford a class A space at this time,” Shallcross said.

Shallcross said the village looks forward to assisting ownership in finding a new tenant for the Mount Prospect space.

“It’s a great building. It’s a beautiful space,” Shallcross said. “It’s a part of a beautiful park in the Kensington Business Center with a lot of great national name brand businesses that still operate there daily.”

He said the Kensington Business Center is less than 5% vacant.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Ragu maker Mizkan America is moving its headquarters from Mount Prospect to the Woodfield Corporate Center at 150 and 200 Martingale Road in Schaumburg.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Ragu maker Mizkan America is moving its headquarters from its 1661 Feehanville Drive, Mount Prospect location to Schaumburg.