Board, council races starting to take shape in Northwest suburbs

As candidate filing for next year’s municipal elections continued Wednesday, a handful of contested races developed for village board and city council seats in the Northwest suburbs.

Here’s a look at who’s filed and where those contests emerged:

Arlington Heights

A crowded race is forming in Arlington Heights, where officials face the prospect of the Chicago Bears either building a new stadium or proposing some other redevelopment plan for the former Arlington Park property.

Six candidates so far have filed paperwork for four available four-year seats on the village board.

That includes incumbent Jim Bertucci, a financial planner and investment adviser; Bill Manganaro, an engineer and one-time designer of medical devices who now works in health care analytics; Anargyros Karafotias, owner of Golden Brunch restaurant and member of the pro-Bears Touchdown Arlington business coalition; Colin Gilbert, an attorney and former owner of Tuscan Market & Wine Shop; Greg Zyck, a library board trustee since 2013; and Martin Bauer, a critic of Bears public subsidies who was tossed from the ballot last election.

Incumbent Trustee Jim Tinaglia is running for mayor, Rich Baldino previously announced he isn't running again, and Nicolle Grasse — who doubles as 53rd District Democratic state representative and won a two-year seat in last week's election — plans to serve out her trustee term through the spring.

Barrington

Barrington will see a contested election for the three, four-year seats that up for election next year. Incumbents Todd Sholeen and Jennifer Wondrasek filed to seek reelection, and are joined by newcomers Lauren Klauer and Jesse Rojo.

Bartlett

In Bartlett, incumbent trustees Stephanie Gandsey and Joe LaPorte filed along with newcomer John Battermann for the three village board seats at stake in April. Incumbent Trustee Dan Gunsteen, who’s seat is up next year, is instead running to succeed Kevin Wallace as village president.

Buffalo Grove

Four candidates have filed for three, four-year seats up in next year’s election. They include incumbent trustees Joanne Johnson, Lester Ottenheimer III and Denice Bocek, along with longtime village volunteer Paulette Greenberg.

Kevin Richards, a member of the village’s planning and zoning commission, filed for a two-year seat that’s also at stake.

Des Plaines

Four seats on the city council are up for election in 2025. All have 4-year terms.

In the 1st Ward, three candidates filed paperwork: Margaret Chlebek, Brian Kowalkowski and current City Clerk Jennifer Mastalski. Term limits prevent incumbent Mark Lysakowski from running again.

In the 3rd Ward, incumbent Sean Oskerka is the lone candidate so far.

In the 5th Ward, newcomer Thomas A. Merlin has filed. Incumbent Carla Brookman can't run again because of term limits, and she is instead running for city clerk.

In the 7th Ward, incumbent Patricia “Patsy” Smith has filed to run for a second term.

Elk Grove Village

Trustees Jeff Franke, on the village board since 2007, and Joseph Bush, appointed to fill a vacancy last year, filed paperwork with newcomer Keith Lasken for three, four-year spots on the board.

Longtime Trustee Chris Prochno announced in April that she would be wrapping up a 28-year tenure when her term ends next spring.

Hanover Park

Incumbent Yasmeen Bankole is the only person so far to file for the three open trustee seats on the village board. She is running independently of an anticipated slate of candidates that’s united with Village President Rod Craig.

The other trustees whose terms are expiring are Bob Prigge and recent appointee Troy Albuck, who replaced Syed Hussaini when he stepped down last month.

Mount Prospect

Three candidates have filed for three four-year terms for village trustee. They include incumbents John Matuszak and Terri Gens and newcomer Beth DiPrima.

Jeannie Lee-Macatangay, co-founder of The Glow Place, a cosmetics store in downtown Mount Prospect, said she will be filing later this week, setting up a contested election in April.

Prospect Heights

Prospect Heights’ Ward 2 council seat is the only one in play in April. Incumbent Terry Anderson is being challenged by Alan Schneider for a two-year term.

The rest of the council’s four-year terms don’t expire until 2027.

Rolling Meadows

Alderman Nick Budmats, on the council since 2017, filed paperwork for a four-year term in the 2nd Ward.

Alderman Mike Koehler, appointed last year when Lara Sanoica became mayor, is running for an unexpired two-year term in the 7th Ward.

No one had yet filed for four-year positions available in the 4th and 6th wards.

Rosemont

Longtime incumbents Ralph Dimatteo, Roger Minale and Harry Pappas filed to run for the three, four-year trustee seats available.

Streamwood

Incumbent trustees Michael Baumer, Rezwanul Haque and appointee Jovandi Bermudez filed to run for the three, four-year terms at stake in April.

Wheeling

Three candidates — all incumbents — have filed for three, four-year terms: Mary C. Krueger, Mary M. Papantos and James Ruffatto.