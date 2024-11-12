Three-way race emerges for Arlington Heights mayor

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Jim Tinaglia, from left, Jon Ridler and Tom Schwingbeck look over their nominating petitions Tuesday before filing to run for Arlington Heights mayor in the April 2025 election. The three are vying to replace Mayor Tom Hayes, who isn’t seeking a fourth term.

A three-way race for Arlington Heights’ next mayor emerged Tuesday morning as candidates across the suburbs began filing nominating petitions for the April 2025 municipal elections.

With longtime Mayor Tom Hayes opting not to seek a fourth term as the town’s top elected leader, the field to replace him includes two members of his village board — trustees Tom Schwingbeck and Jim Tinaglia.

Filing alongside them Tuesday morning was Jon Ridler, executive director of the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce.

Candidate filing remains open until Monday, so there’s still time for the field to grow larger.

Ridler announced his plan to run in August, touting a “comprehensive vision” for Arlington Heights. He also called for transforming the Arlington Park property — where the Chicago Bears’ proposed $5 billion redevelopment vision remains in limbo — revitalizing the north and south sides of town, and promoting diversity, equality and inclusion.

Tinaglia, an architect and member of the village board since 2013, declared his candidacy in July, labeling himself a “careful and concerned” advocate for the Bears’ potential relocation to town. Though he would welcome the team, he said its proposal for a mixed-use transit-oriented development — with restaurants, stores, offices, hotels, homes and more — would “negatively impact” what is already in downtown Arlington Heights.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Jim Tinaglia, left, and Jon Ridler look over their nominating papers Tuesday as they prepare to file to run for Arlington Heights mayor in the April 2025 election.

Schwingbeck, a village trustee since 2019, is president of RNM & Associates, a sales, metallurgical and consulting company. He announced his mayoral campaign in May, stating, “Our next mayor will need the experience, passion and full-time commitment to work collaboratively with our village board, our staff, local businesses and our residents in continuing to make our village an outstanding and welcoming community in which to live, work and raise a family.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Arlington Heights Village Clerk Becky Hume accepts the nominating petitions of mayoral candidate and village Trustee Tom Schwingbeck at village hall Tuesday morning. Schwingbeck is one of three candidates who filed to run for mayor.

Des Plaines

Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski filed to run for a second term. He was the only candidate who put in paperwork Tuesday morning.

Barrington

There will be a change at the top of the ticket in Barrington. Village President Karen Darch is not running for reelection.

Trustee Mike Moran has filed for village president.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert submits his nominating petitions and signatures Tuesday to Village Clerk Karen Agoranos.

Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert submitted his signatures for reelection. He is seeking his second term as mayor.

Wheeling

Only one candidate filed Tuesday morning for village president in Wheeling: the man who holds the job now, Patrick Horcher.

Horcher, a local entrepreneur who was elected village president in 2017 after 16 years as a trustee, is seeking a third full term in the big chair.

If no other candidates surface, this will be the first time Horcher runs unopposed for the post.

South Barrington

The mayor's race in South Barrington only drew one candidate Tuesday morning.

Incumbent Paula McCombie, who's had the job since 2013, is seeking a fourth term. McCombie served two terms as trustee before moving into the mayor's office.

Streamwood

Streamwood Village President Billie Roth, first elected to the office in 1989, was unchallenged in her bid for a 10th term on Tuesday.

Bartlett

Completing his third term next spring, Bartlett Village President Kevin Wallace is not expected to seek reelection. The sole candidate for the position Tuesday was lifelong village resident Dan Gunsteen, who was elected as a trustee in 2021.

Hanover Park

No one filed for Hanover Park village president on Tuesday morning, but incumbent Rod Craig has given no indication he won’t run again.

Inverness

Longtime Inverness Mayor John A. “Jack” Tatooles filed to run for another term. Among the longest-serving village officials in the Northwest suburbs. Tatooles first was elected in 1997.

Lake Barrington

In Lake Barrington, Trustee Andrew Burke on Tuesday filed petitions for the village president's post now held by Kevin Richardson.

Richardson, who's had the job since 2005, isn't running and is overseeing Burke's campaign.

Deer Park

In Deer Park, Mayor Greg Rusteberg filed paperwork to run for a second full term. He was appointed to the post in 2020 and elected in 2021.