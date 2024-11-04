Dining out: Eddie V’s debuts in Oak Brook, Thanksgiving turkey pizza and more

Eddie V’s is opening soon in Oak Brook, bringing seafood specialties like their Chilean sea bass steamed Hong Kong style. Courtesy of Eddie V's

Eddie V’s is moving into Oak Brook soon. Now that Halloween is over, it’s all about Thanksgiving. One restaurant is preparing your taste buds with a Thanksgiving slice of pizza, while a pair of others are offering you a chance to show off your bowling skills for a good cause.

Enjoy a smoked old fashioned at the new Eddie V’s in Oak Brook when it opens Sunday, Nov. 17. Courtesy of Eddie V's

New eatery in Oak Brook

Eddie V’s, known for prime seafood, hand-carved steaks and theatrical cocktails, will open a new location in Oak Brook on Sunday, Nov. 17.

The menu features seafood flown in daily from around the world, with signature dishes such as Chilean sea bass steamed Hong Kong style, Parmesan sole and crab fried rice. Their prime steaks are hand carved daily by an in-house butcher.

The V Lounge features a stage for nightly performances by musicians, and the cocktail program highlights handcrafted drinks poured with touch of flair. The Smoked Old Fashioned is torched tableside on a wooden plank, with the smoke captured in a glass, while the Hope Diamond changes color from deep blue to magenta. A walk-through wine tower made entirely of glass houses the restaurant’s wine and champagne selection of more than 300 labels.

The restaurant is located at 3001 Butterfield Road and will be open for dinner seven nights a week.

Bowl a turkey, give a turkey

Three strikes may be bad in baseball, but a pair of local eateries want you to hit their bowling lanes and roll three in a row to help neighbors in need.

Kings Dining & Entertainment in Rosemont invites bowlers of all skill levels to their “Bowl a Turkey 2024” campaign. From now through Nov. 22, every time a guest bowls a turkey, or three strikes in a row, Kings will donate a turkey to The Greater Chicago Food Depository. You’ll also get a shout out on Kings’ social media channels with a photo of you holding a sign reading “I Just Bowled a Turkey.”

At Pinstripes, every time you bowl a turkey from now until Nov. 22, you’ll receive a frozen turkey and they’ll donate one to a local food bank. There are suburban Pinstripes locations in Northbrook, Oak Brook and South Barrington.

Frato’s Culinary Kitchen has brought back their fan favorite Thanksgiving turkey pizza slices on Saturdays during November. Courtesy of Frato's Culinary Kitchen

Speaking of turkey

A fall fan favorite is returning to Frato’s Culinary Kitchen in Schaumburg. In the spirit of the season, it’s time for the annual release of their Thanksgiving turkey pizza slice.

Available every Saturday in November for $2.99, walk-in customers can grab the one-pound seasonal slice layered with Frato’s signature brown gravy, mashed potatoes, herb-roasted turkey and a blend of cheeses. Halal turkey options are also available.

Dinner and a duel

Enjoy an interactive evening of dining and fun at Maggiano’s Naperville on Friday, Nov. 15, with Windy City Dueling Pianos. The $80 per person family-style dinner includes three courses and nonalcoholic drinks, along with one ticket for wine or beer. Get tickets on Eventbrite.

