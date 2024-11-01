A canvas of fall colors stretches across the suburbs

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A couple walks through Mount Saint Mary Park as fall colors explode around them Oct. 21 in St. Charles.

The fall colors in northern Illinois have been extraordinarily vibrant and picturesque this year.

Fall foliage peak times vary by region and can be affected by weather conditions.

Leaves change color in the fall because of changes in temperature and daylight that cause the breakdown of chlorophyll, the green pigment in leaves.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A car passes a row of trees bursting with fall colors along Forbes Drive in Lisle just north of Warrenville Road on Oct. 23.

The EnjoyIllinois website tracks fall colors and where to find the best place to view them.

Warm, sunny days accompanied by cool nights are good for vibrant fall colors. Drought and excessive rainfall are both harmful to plants and leaves.

The Explore Fall website offers a broader view for those interested in traveling to see nature’s fall fireworks.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com A man walks along a tree-lined sidewalk as fall colors pop around him in Elgin.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Colorful leaves cover the ground under a maple tree along West McConnor Parkway in Schaumburg Oct. 23.