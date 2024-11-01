advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Home and Garden

A canvas of fall colors stretches across the suburbs

Posted November 01, 2024 2:14 pm
By

The fall colors in northern Illinois have been extraordinarily vibrant and picturesque this year.

Fall foliage peak times vary by region and can be affected by weather conditions.

Leaves change color in the fall because of changes in temperature and daylight that cause the breakdown of chlorophyll, the green pigment in leaves.

  A car passes a row of trees bursting with fall colors along Forbes Drive in Lisle just north of Warrenville Road on Oct. 23. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com

The EnjoyIllinois website tracks fall colors and where to find the best place to view them.

Warm, sunny days accompanied by cool nights are good for vibrant fall colors. Drought and excessive rainfall are both harmful to plants and leaves.

The Explore Fall website offers a broader view for those interested in traveling to see nature’s fall fireworks.

  A man walks along a tree-lined sidewalk as fall colors pop around him in Elgin. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com
  Colorful leaves cover the ground under a maple tree along West McConnor Parkway in Schaumburg Oct. 23. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
  Most trees are reaching their peak fall color at the Paul Douglas Preserve Oct. 23 in Hoffman Estates. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Elgin Hoffman Estates Home and Garden Lifestyle Lisle News Schaumburg St. Charles
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company