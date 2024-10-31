Forest preserves, school improvements: Here’s what’s on the ballot in Lake County

Besides choosing who should represent them in the White House and elsewhere, Lake County voters Tuesday will have pocketbook issues to consider with greatly varying bottom lines.

The Lake County Forest Preserve District, Mundelein High School District 120 and Barrington Area Unit District 220, a portion of which is in Lake County, all are seeking approval to borrow money by issuing bonds.

The forest preserves are seeking $155 million to “invest in nature” for comprehensive improvements over its 31,156-acre system; District 120 seeks $149.5 million to replace and upgrade facilities; and, District 220 is seeking $64 million to build a high school auditorium and make other enhancements.

Here's an overview of the ballot questions.

Lake County forest preserves

Bikers on a Lake County forest preserve trail. The Lake County Forest Preserve District is seeking voter approval to borrow $155 million to acquire land, preserve natural areas, restore wildlife habitats and improve hiking and biking trails. Courtesy of R. Scott McNeill

This is the district’s first referendum since 2008, when two-thirds of voters allowed it to borrow $185 million. With that money spent or allocated, commissioners in June formally agreed to again seek voter approval and are seeking $155 million for projects and improvements.

According to the district, $65 million would be used to acquire land and add to existing preserves; $60 million to build trail connections, redevelop or open preserves, address maintenance needs and improve energy efficiency; and $30 million to improve water and air quality and reduce flooding by restoring wetlands, prairies, savannas and forests.

To make the case, it’s noted that only 1.87% of property taxes collected in Lake County goes to the district and the average homeowner paid less in 2024 (about $157) for forest preserves than in 2008 (about $187).

Walkers on the trail at one of the Lake County forest preserves. The Lake County Forest Preserve District is seeking voter approval to borrow $155 million to acquire land, preserve natural areas, restore wildlife habitats and improve hiking and biking trails. Courtesy of Justine Neslund

The current ballot measure would cost the owner of a home valued at $300,000 an additional $33 per year.

Forest officials are cautiously optimistic, noting a recent survey found 78% of Lake County residents regularly use the forest preserves and that usage remains 30% to 40% higher than before the pandemic.

“The vast majority of residents absolutely love what we do and that’s backed up in the surveys,” said Rebekah Snyder, director of community engagement and partnerships.

Snyder and others noted that securing the new funding will allow the district to apply for various matching grants that will make the proceeds go farther.

There has been some criticism online that increased property values will mean the district will be able to buy less land for the same money as in 2008 and a successful referendum will add to debt payments but no organized opposition has surfaced.

Visit https://www.lcfpd.org/who-we-are/referendum/.

Mundelein High School District 120 is asking voters to approve a tax hike to borrow $149.5 million to upgrade aging facilities and other improvements to ease crowding. Courtesy of Mundelein High School

Mundelein High School District 120

“Focused on a Strong Future” is the rallying point for Mundelein High School District 120, which again is seeking voter approval to fund building and other improvements, although at a lower amount.

In April 2023, the single-school district sought approval to issue $175 million in building bonds, but the question was defeated with 3,058 votes against and 2,621 in favor. School officials regrouped and refined what is being asked of voters on Tuesday.

The district wants to borrow $149.5 million by issuing bonds to replace aging systems and facilities, upgrade instructional spaces, make safety and security improvements and address overcrowding.

Proposed improvements include additional classrooms, kitchen and cafeteria upgrades, a multipurpose field house, building a competition gymnasium and adding a ring road around the campus.

Mundelein High School District 120 held three informational building tours at Mundelein High School regarding a $149.5 million referendum question on the Nov. 5 ballot. Courtesy of Mundelein High School

The entire cost to expand and renovate Mundelein High will be $199.5 million, but the district plans to allocate $50 million non-referendum dollars to the project.

If approved, the owner of a home valued at $300,000 would pay an additional $414 per year.

Besides an aging facility in need of upgrades, demand is expected to grow. The district notes Mundelein has 1,200 residential units under construction with the potential of another 3,200 from the proposed Ivanhoe Village development, school officials have said.

Mundelein High was completed in 1961 with room for 1,500 students. Enrollment is at 2,200 and growing, and many of the original central features remain, the district said.

The school board in July decide to put the revised question on the November ballot.

Peter Gill, public relations director, said District 120 has worked hard to inform the community and reach as many people as possible through its website, social media, mass media and three mailings to registered voters. He said the website includes an online form for questions and a tax impact calculator.

“We feel confident that people are informed and understand the facts,” he said. “We know we have many supporters and realize there are also those who oppose this. The community has a big decision to make on the future of Mundelein High School. We encourage them to learn the facts and to get out and vote.”

Visit https://www.d120.org/2024-proposal/.

Barrington Area Unit District 220

Barrington Area Unit District 220 is seeking a $64 million tax hike that would help build a new high school auditorium, fund security improvements across the district and enhance the science, mathematics and arts curriculum.

If voters approve the plan, the owners of a $500,000 home would see an increase of about $235 a year on the district’s portion of property tax bills, officials said.

Visit https://www.barrington220.org/referendum-2024.

A rendering of the exterior of the proposed Barrington High School auditorium that would be funded by a portion of the $64 million tax hike Barrington Area Unit District 220 is requesting from voters on Nov. 5. Courtesy of District 220