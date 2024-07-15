Referendum reboot: Mundelein High School will again ask voters fund improvements

Mundelein High School Maintenance and Facilities Director Kevin Quinn discusses school needs during a tour in February 2023. After a tax hike referendum failed that April, the price tag has been reduced and will again be put to voters. Courtesy of Mundelein High School

Mundelein High School District 120 again will seek voter approval to fund improvements at the 63-year-old facility, but at a reduced amount.

Voters on Nov. 5 will be asked to allow the district to borrow $149.5 by issuing bonds, money that would be used to replace aging infrastructure, upgrade instructional spaces — including for skilled trades — make safety and security improvements, and address overcrowding.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2023 A line wraps the corner as students enter the Mundelein High School cafeteria. Mundelein High School District 120 again is seeking voter approval for a tax increase to help fund a plan to renovate and expand facilities.

The request is pared from the $175 million sought in a failed April 2023 referendum. In the interim, officials gathered public input and revised plans to reduce new construction by more than 36,000 square feet.

Work to expand and renovate Mundelein High will cost $199.5 million in all, but the district will allocate $50 million non-referendum dollars to the project.

“The high-priority projects that were part of the original proposal are still being pursued but many have been downsized,” said Kevin Myers, superintendent for Mundelein District 120 and Mundelein Elementary District 75.

Among the changes are reducing the number of proposed multiuse spaces; eliminating the addition of a black box theater; reducing the scope of the north gym renovation; incorporating career and technical education spaces into the current high school rather than building a new facility; and phasing in the development of the district-owned Village Green golf course property.

Mundelein High School will undergo nearly $200 million in improvements if voters approve a tax-hike referendum this fall, officials say. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

District 120 officials say the school at 1350 W. Hawley St. was designed to house 1,500 students. Current enrollment exceeds 2,200.

“We're faced with some aging facility issues that simply won’t go away on their own,” Myers said. “And this comes at a time when education needs are changing and enrollment is growing.”

He said the proposed improvements are focused on updating infrastructure, solving overcrowding, improving instructional spaces and making health, safety and security improvements.

Mundelein is growing, with 1,200 residential units currently under construction and the potential of 3,200 more from the proposed 740-acre Ivanhoe Village development, Myers noted.

As planned, proceeds from a successful referendum would be used to replace most of the original infrastructure, update mechanical and fire safety systems, upgrade the original kitchen and cafeteria and build a new multipurpose field house for physical education classes, assemblies and community events.

The district is analyzing loan parameters and an estimated cost to individual homeowners hasn’t been determined.

An informational campaign including mailings, website updates, social media, videos, public meetings and building tours is planned. It’s expected to explain why officials believe a referendum is needed, what it includes and how it will impact the school.