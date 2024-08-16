District 220 seeks $64 million tax hike for new auditorium, curriculum improvements

A rendering of the interior of the proposed new Barrington High School auditorium that would be funded through a portion of the $64 million tax hike Barrington Area Unit District 220 will seek from voters Nov. 5. Courtesy of District 220

Barrington Area Unit District 220 voters will decide the fate of a $64 million tax hike proposal Nov. 5 that would help build a new high school auditorium, fund security improvements and enhance the science, math and arts curriculum.

The District 220 board unanimously approved the ballot question Tuesday and preparations are already under way for a series of informational meetings next month.

If voters approve the plan, the owners of a $500,000 home would see an increase of about $235 a year on the district’s portion of property tax bills, officials said.

The scope of the anticipated projects is the result of a collaboration of approximately 2,500 community members this year who favored the middle of three proposed options for the referendum, District 220 Director of Communications Samantha Scheinman said.

A more expensive option would have sought $11.5 million more for plumbing and maintenance, she added.

“The district will be taking care of those things using the remaining funds from our $147 million referendum that passed in March 2020,” Scheinman said. “The projects for that referendum came in on time and under budget.”

A rendering of the exterior of the proposed new Barrington High School auditorium that would be funded by a portion of the $64 million tax hike Barrington Area Unit District 220 is requesting from voters on Nov. 5. Courtesy of District 220

The new, larger auditorium envisioned would be a modern, accessible space equipped with current technology, officials said.

The referendum seeks to increase security at all district schools, including modern lockdown features and the use of keycard access. The additional revenue would also fund improved mechanical sytems, doors, windows and flooring.

Funds would also be used to enhance STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) spaces and programming at the high school and middle schools.

A rendering of the lobby of the proposed new Barrington High School auditorium that would be funded by a portion of a $64 million tax hike Barrington Area Unit District 220 is requesting from voters on Nov. 5. Courtesy of District 220

The plan also includes improvements for visual and performing arts programs and opportunities and career pathway areas at the high school.

The four scheduled informational meetings for residents are as follows:

6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main Street in Barrington;

6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Barrington Middle School-Station Campus 215 S. Eastern Ave. in Barrington;

6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Barbara B. Rose Elementary School, 61 W. Penny Road in South Barrington; and

Noon Saturday, Sept. 28 (immediately following the homecoming parade) at Barrington High School 616 W. Main Street in Barrington.

More information is already available online at barrington220.org/referendum-2024.