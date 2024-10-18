advertisement
Nation and World Politics

Metra police taking over investigation into anti-Israel billboard message

Posted October 18, 2024 12:20 pm
Russell Lissau
 

The investigation into anti-Israel messages that appeared on a digital billboard in Northbrook continued Friday, but a different agency now is in charge.

Metra police have taken over the case from Northbrook police because the billboard is on Metra property near a rail line, spokespeople for the village and Metra said.

The messages were displayed Wednesday on a sign that stands on Metra property between the Edens Expressway and Waukegan Road, south of Lake-Cook Road. They were presented over the colors of the Palestinian flag and indicated they were paid for by a YouTube celebrity whose face appeared in one of the messages.

The celebrity hasn’t responded to interview requests.

The messages were reported to Northbrook police and subsequently removed by OUTFRONT Media, the Chicago company that operates the billboards. The messages were not deliberately displayed by OUTFRONT Media, a spokesperson said.

Northbrook has a large Jewish population. The messages appeared on the first day of Sukkot, a weeklong Jewish holiday.

The messages were condemned by village officials, other politicians and a prominent Chicago-based Jewish group.

