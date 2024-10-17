Officials: Anti-Semitic messages on billboard near Northbrook were ‘unauthorized’

Several anti-Semitic messages displayed on an electronic billboard along the Edens Spur near Northbrook were taken down Wednesday evening shortly after police were made aware of them, officials said.

Northbrook Police learned of the messages around 5:30 p.m., according to a village news release.

A preliminary investigation by officers determined the messages were “unauthorized” and not displayed by the billboard company, Interim Chief John Ustich said in the release.

“This disgusting, intimidating display has no place in the 10th District, or anywhere in America,” Rep. Brad Schneider, a Highland Park Democrat, said in a tweet. “It is notable that this sign is located in a community with a large Jewish population, in close proximity to a Jewish day school, at the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.”

Police and the billboard company are investigating. No further information was released as of late Wednesday.

“The Northbrook Village Board unequivocally condemns anti-Semitism and all acts of hate speech,” the Northbrook news release stated. We stand together with the Jewish community, family members, friends and neighbors. Northbrook is an inclusive community and welcomes all.”