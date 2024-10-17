Franklin Park man charged in connection with multiple suburban bank robberies

A Franklin Park man is in custody and charged with six suburban bank robberies over the past two years.

German Campos Jr., 24, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury and accused of six suburban bank robberies, in five of which he brandished a handgun, according to court records.

Campos is accused of robbing the U.S. Bank in Schaumburg, Oct. 18, 2023, and again on March 6, 2023. Authorities said he robbed the U.S. Bank branch in Elmhurst on Dec. 16, 2023, and again on June 13 of this year.

Prosecutors said he is also responsible for two more bank robberies in August of this year. The first was at the BMO Bank in Park Ridge Aug. 9 and the last was Aug. 28 at the U.S. Bank branch in Niles.

Campos is charged with six counts of bank robbery, which could net him 20 years in prison for each count. He is also charged with five counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a violent act, which carries a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison.

His next court date is Oct. 24.