Underwood, Marter differ on immigration solutions

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville and Republican challenger James Marter of Oswego agree that the nation’s immigration system has significant problems — but their solutions differ vastly.

Underwood and Marter spoke about immigration and other issues in a joint, online interview with the Daily Herald ahead of the 14th Congressional District election.

Republican James Marter, left, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood are running for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District seat.

Marter, a software consultant and library board member, said immigration is his top issue and repeatedly called the flow of migrants into the U.S. an “invasion.”

Marter complained about the migrants who have been bused to other states, including Illinois. When it was pointed out that Republican governors in Texas and Florida have been responsible for sending migrants elsewhere, Marter defended those governors’ actions and blamed the failures of the federal government to stop illegal immigration.

“What would you do? You need to send them somewhere else,” said Marter, who is making his fifth bid for federal office.

Marter said prospective immigrants should apply to enter the U.S. legally and stay in their home countries while awaiting decisions. The U.S. policy of releasing migrants into American communities while they await court hearings should end, he said.

He also opposes creating a pathway to citizenship for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. U.S. immigration policy should stop prioritizing family unification, he added.

Additionally, Marter said the U.S. should end the facet of birthright citizenship that automatically grants citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil, even if the baby’s parents aren’t citizens. He supports the facet of birthright citizenship that automatically grants citizenship to a baby if at least one parent is a citizen.

Marter isn’t merely concerned about illegal immigration. He called for a cap on “all immigration.”

Underwood, who is seeking a fourth term, noted immigrants have been vital to the cultural vibrancy and economic success of the U.S. since its founding. She criticized GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump’s negative descriptions of migrants as “disgusting.”

But Underwood acknowledged the U.S. immigration system is “deeply broken.” Comprehensive reform that secures borders, protects workers and keeps families together is needed, she said.

Unlike Marter, Underwood supports creating a pathway to citizenship for immigrants brought here as children, as well as for migrant farmworkers and their families.

Underwood lashed out at the GOP governors who have sent groups of newly arrived migrants to other states, calling the efforts inhumane.

She said she would’ve backed the bipartisan border security proposal that was negotiated in the Senate with White House support but foundered earlier this year. She called Trump’s lobbying of Republican lawmakers to oppose the bill as “unacceptable” and praised President Joe Biden for taking executive action to reduce illegal crossings at the southern border.

Marter responded with sarcasm, saying he “didn’t know President Trump was in Congress and he could vote on a bill.” When asked if he would’ve supported the legislation, Marter criticized the proposal as “overregulation” and “burdensome.”

“We need to enforce existing immigration law,” Marter said. “We don’t need new laws here, folks.”

The 14th District includes parts of Kane, Will and five other counties. The last day to vote is Nov. 5.