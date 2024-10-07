Underwood, Marter blame each other for cancellation of congressional candidate forum

Republican James Marter, left, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood are running for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District seat.

A political forum featuring the candidates for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District scheduled for Monday night was abruptly canceled over the weekend without explanation.

The League of Women Voters group serving the Aurora area had arranged the in-person meeting between Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville and Republican challenger James Marter of Oswego.

Underwood and Marter were to answer questions about issues facing the nation at an Oswego fire station. While the venue was to be closed to the public, constituents were invited to watch the discussion live at facebook.com/LWVAuroraArea.

That changed Sunday night when the league announced the event had been scrapped.

In an email to the Daily Herald on Monday afternoon, league co-presidents Tania Traverso and Nadia Kanhai said the forum was canceled because both candidates wouldn’t agree to a virtual forum. Their statement didn’t explain why the league wanted to switch from an in-person to virtual discussion.

“This decision was made by the LWV Aurora Area alone without any input from either candidate,” Traverso and Kanhai said.

In a series of emails to the league and the Daily Herald, Marter called the event’s cancellation “truly disappointing.” He accused the group of reneging on an agreement to host an in-person debate.

“The people of the 14th Congressional District of Illinois deserve better, and I will not insult them with a virtual only appearance,” Marter said.

Marter said he wouldn’t participate in a fully online forum run by the league. Underwood’s campaign said she’d participate in either type of forum.

Marter said he intends to show up at the fire station tonight regardless of whether the forum is held.

He accused Underwood of conspiring with the league to cancel the event.

“She’s afraid to show up in-person with me in the district,” Marter said in an email to the Daily Herald. “She’s afraid to debate in person, period!”

Reached by phone Monday afternoon, Underwood said she didn’t conspire to call off the event.

“I was really looking forward to this opportunity to have a discussion in a public forum,” Underwood said. “He’s the one who declined to participate online, not me.”

As for Marter’s claim that she’s afraid to meet him in public, Underwood said she and Marter are scheduled to come together for a campaign forum at the Carillon Club development in Naperville on Thursday.

Underwood also noted the league sought to make the event fully virtual after Marter publicized the location of the closed gathering.

Underwood is seeking a fourth term in Congress. Marter, a software consultant and library board member, is making his fifth bid for federal office.

They have opposing views on most issues, including abortion, immigration, the economy and the result of the 2020 presidential election.

The 14th District includes parts of Kane, Will and five other counties. The last day to vote is Nov. 5.

Underwood, Marter to meet in online forum Monday

Underwood, Marter have vastly different views on abortion in 14th House District race

Where suburban House candidates’ finances stand

After victory in GOP primary for 14th U.S. House seat, Marter looks ahead to Underwood