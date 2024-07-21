Where suburban House candidates’ finances stand

Russell Lissau/rlissau@dailyherald.com You can view congressional candidates' quarterly finance reports at fec.gov.

Candidates in congressional race for seats that represent the suburbs filed reports showing their recent fundraising efforts and spending habits. If you want to learn more, you can review digital versions of the documents at fec.gov.

3rd District

Republican John Booras, left, is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez for her 3rd District seat.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez of Chicago is facing a challenge from Republican newcomer John Booras of Homer Glen in Illinois’ 3rd District, which includes Chicago’s West Side and parts of suburban Cook and DuPage counties.

Ramirez’s campaign committee collected $823,136 from donors this election cycle through June 30 and spent $589,532, her latest report showed. Team Ramirez started this month with $391,509 on hand.

No financial reports were available from Booras’ campaign as of Thursday. When asked to comment, Booras insisted his campaign filed the document.

The 3rd District was redrawn ahead of the 2022 election to produce a Hispanic majority among voters, which benefits Democratic candidates, said Melissa Mouritsen, a political science professor at College of DuPage. But that isn’t the only reason Booras is facing an uphill battle, Mouritsen said.

“He is virtually unknown,” she said.

5th District

Republican Tommy Hanson, left, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley are running for Congress in the 5th District.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago is seeking reelection in the 5th District, which cuts diagonally through Cook and Lake counties between Chicago's North Side and the Barrington area. His Republican opponent once again is Chicagoan Tommy Hanson.

The Quigley campaign collected nearly $845,010 through June and spent $966,109, records show. His team started this month with $1.1 million on hand.

A second-quarter financial report from Hanson wasn’t available as of Thursday. He couldn’t be reached for comment.

Quigley beat Hanson in 2018, 2020 and 2022, getting at least 69% of the vote each time. Hanson also lost bids for the seat in 2008 and in a 2009 special election.

Mouritsen said the 5th District likely is too heavily Democratic to ever draw a “serious” Republican candidate. “I'm not sure it would matter how much money a Republican raised,” she said.

9th District

Republican Seth Cohen of Skokie, left, is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston for her 9th District seat.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston is being challenged by Republican newcomer Seth Alan Cohen of Skokie in the 9th District, which includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

Schakowsky, who has represented the district since 1999, has collected more than $1.3 million in campaign donations so far this cycle and has spent more than $1.4 million, records show. Her campaign ended June with about $867,519 in the bank.

Cohen reported receiving $5,073 and spending $4,686 during his campaign through June. His campaign finished the period with about $892 in the bank; it also owed the candidate $100.

14th District

Republican James Marter, left, is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood for the 14th District seat.

Three-term U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville is facing a challenge in the 14th District from Republican James Marter of Oswego.

Team Underwood has collected more than $3 million and spent about $2.1 million in the cycle so far. Her campaign ended June with nearly $2.1 million in the bank.

Marter, a first-term library board member making his fifth bid for federal office, reported collecting $184,297 and spending nearly $101,618 this cycle through June. His campaign ended the period with $82,871 on hand and $101,747 in debts to the candidate.

The 14th District encompasses parts of Kane and Will counties and five others.

