The area’s top Week 4 high school football performances

Batavia’s Nathan Whitwell, pictured in a game earlier this month, rushed for 264 yards and 5 touchdowns in Friday’s win over St. Charles North. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

It’s time to revisit the top prep football performances of Week 4.

This week’s High Five was a little more difficult to compile because we’re starting to see some remarkable performances by players mentioned in previous editions.

(I’m looking at you, Barrington quarterback Nick Peipert, after your 400-yard passing performance last week.)

Once again, though, we’re keeping our no-repeat hopes alive. We’ve got a fresh five on this week’s list, and another offensive lineman to honor.

5. Arman Lepuzanovic, WR, Rolling Meadows

The Mustangs (3-1) already have surpassed last year’s win total. They eclipsed it Friday by snapping Maine West’s 14-game regular-season winning streak with a 38-7 victory.

Lepuzanovic was pivotal on both sides of the ball. The junior had 5 catches for 160 yards, including touchdowns of 60 and 48 yards. He also rushed for a 54-yard touchdown and snared one of Rolling Meadows’ four interceptions in the game.

Lepuzanovic has 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions so far this season.

4. Griffin Suren, LB, Stevenson

The Patriots (3-1) had all hands on deck defensively during a 36-0 win over Mundelein that saddled the Mustangs with their first loss.

While Braedon O’Hara, Anthony Adams, D’Angelo Washington and Luke Nelson all shined, Suren earned the team’s defensive player of the game award.

The senior had 6 tackles, 2 sacks, a quarterback hit and 2 interceptions. One of the picks he returned for a second-quarter touchdown that boosted Stevenson’s lead to 20-0 at the half.

3. Lucas Burton, OL, Cary-Grove

The Trojans (4-0) are obviously known for their ability to run the ball, and Friday’s 35-14 win over Jacobs epitomized that ability.

Led by Burton, a senior center and three-year starter, Cary-Grove’s offensive line paved the way for 393 rushing yards on 56 carries.

Everyone who touched the ball seemed to find open field. Logan Abrams had 159 rushing yards, quarterback Peyton Seaburg 113 yards and Holden Boone 74 yards.

2. Martin Cohen, RB, Antioch

Just give Cohen the ball and see what he can do.

The senior ran for 4 touchdowns, caught a fifth and even completed a pass in a 41-7 win by the Sequoits (3-1) over Lakes.

Cohen rushed for 212 yards on only 13 carries and had 22 receiving yards, including a 13-yard touchdown grab. After taking a pitch in the second quarter, he launched a 61-yard strike to Mason Bussone.

1. Nathan Whitwell, RB, Batavia

The senior helped the Bulldogs (4-0) flip a 14-3 halftime deficit into a 45-21 victory over St. Charles North in a key DuKane Conference matchup.

Whitwell carried the ball 35 times for 264 yards. He had more than 150 rushing yards and scored all five of his touchdowns in the second half to spur Batavia’s comeback.

Whitwell has rushed for at least 150 yards and more than one touchdown in every game this season.