Who had the area’s top prep football performances in Week 3?

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Barrington quarterback Nick Peipert drops back to pass during a preseason practice.

The High Five rolls on with a look at the area’s top prep football performances from Week 3.

And guess what … we’ve got our first offensive lineman of the season!

We’re still adhering to our no-repeat hopes. Five new players this week.

5. Dante Hicks, DB, Maine West

A 13-0 deficit to Conant? No problem.

Hicks contributed on both sides of the ball to help the unbeaten Warriors rally to Friday’s 27-19 victory. In addition to grabbing 4 catches for 41 yards as a receiver, the senior notched 6 solo tackles and 5 assists from the secondary.

Most important, though, Hicks intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards to set up the go-ahead score for Maine West, which is 3-0 for the second straight season.

4. John Koterba, OL, Willowbrook

There are so many offensive linemen who could’ve fill this spot, including from all the teams mentioned below.

This week we’re going with the Warriors’ Koterba, and not just because his nickname is “Turbo.”

A senior three-year starter, the right guard makes all the offensive line calls for the Warriors, who piled up 309 rushing yards in Friday’s 39-28 victory over Addison Trail.

While Anthony Leo piled up 173 yards with a touchdown, Aiden Kuehl added 131 yards and 4 touchdowns.

3. Ray Black, QB, Schaumburg

The Saxons are 3-0 for the first time since winning their first seven games in 2013.

Black, a junior stepping up for injured Lucas Wagener, continued his stellar play by completing 17 of 23 passes for 270 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Niles North.

Javonte McCoy had 7 catches for 110 yards and touchdown grabs of 7, 10 and 22 yards. Nathan Barnitz accounted for the fourth touchdown, an 80-yarder.

Even with injuries hampering the Saxons, they piled up 514 total yards of offense.

2. Brandon Jenkins, RB, Hersey

List him on offense or defense?

Let’s go with running back based on the junior’s 33 carries for 238 yards and touchdowns of 4 and 19 yards. But with the Huskies leading Maine South late, Jenkins came up with his biggest play on defense.

Jenkins snared an interception with 1:46 left, ending the Hawks’ potential game-winning drive and preserving Hersey’s 28-23 victory.

1. Nick Peipert, QB, Barrington

It was just a matter of time before Peipert, committed to St. Thomas, Minn., made the High Five.

The senior was near perfect in a 51-21 victory over Glenbrook South, competing 18 of 23 passes for 367 yards and 4 touchdowns. He was 12 of 14 for 210 yards and 3 touchdowns in the first half alone.

Whether it was Austin Coles, Matt Kania, Paul Kondraros or Ian Tepas, Peipert spread the wealth to so many different targets.

In only three games for the unbeaten Broncos, Peipert has thrown for 740 yards and 9 touchdowns while completing 67% of his passes.