80-year-old dies of West Nile virus in McHenry County, health department reports

A person previously diagnosed with West Nile virus has died of the disease, the McHenry County Department of Health reported Friday.

The death marks the county’s first since 2018. A Lake County resident has also died of West Nile virus this year, the Illinois Department of Public Health said last month.

The person was in their 80s and first developed West Nile symptoms in August, the McHenry County health department said. The department did not provide the person’s gender.

No vaccine or treatment is available for the virus, according to a news release. Mild symptoms can be relieved with rest, fluids and over-the-counter pain and fever medication, while people with severe symptoms should seek medical attention.

Those 60 and older or those with serious underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, kidney disease, hypertension and cancer, or who have received organ transplants, are at greater risk for developing severe symptoms, according to the health department.

To protect from mosquito-borne illness, people should eliminate standing water from their property and ensure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.

The McHenry County health department also encouraged people to wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk. People should use EPA-registered insect repellents.

For more information on the West Nile virus, visit mcdh.info or call (815) 334-4510.