Septemberfest returns with rides, parade, fireworks, Taste of Schaumburg

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2023 The Schaumburg High School marching band performs during last year’s Septemberfest parade.

Labor Day weekend in Schaumburg means Septemberfest, the village’s flagship event, is back.

This year, Septemberfest organizers say they expect around 100,000 attendees. Admission is free and features 18 to 23 carnival rides, three stages of free entertainment, a craft beer and wine area featuring up to seven vendors, an arts and crafts show featuring more than 150 artists, Bingo, the Taste of Schaumburg featuring up to 24 restaurants on Saturday and Sunday, the Taste of Schaumburg’s Not-for-Profit Day featuring restaurants and nonprofit organizations on Labor Day, free pony rides on Saturday, a fireworks display on Sunday, and a parade on Labor Day.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds, 101 Schaumburg Court. A complete schedule of events is available at villageofschaumburg.com/our-village/events/septemberfest.

The Daily Herald checked in with the village to learn more about this year’s fest. Here is what Allison Albrecht, director of communications and outreach, had to say.

Q. Is there anything new or different at the fest this year?

A. New to this year’s festival is an afternoon headliner, Taylor Nation Tribute, that will feature a thrilling musical odyssey that spans the entire spectrum of Taylor Swift's illustrious career. Taylor Nation Tribute will perform at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, following the Labor Day Parade.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2023 The Schaumburg Septemberfest parade travels along Summit Drive to the festival grounds at the Robert A. Atcher Municipal Center.

Q. What is the parade route? What sort of groups are featured in it?

A. The parade will kick off 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2. The two-mile and approximately two-hour parade moves south to north on Summit Drive from Wise Road to Beech Drive this year. The parade map can be found on our website at villageofschaumburg.com/our-village/events/septemberfest/parade.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2023 Vince Camporeale and his 2-year-old son Will, both of Schaumburg, enjoy the merry-go-round at last year’s Septemberfest in Schaumburg.

Q. What do you think is the biggest draw or everyone’s favorite thing at the fest?

A. There is something for everyone at Septemberfest. The festival has arts and crafts, craft beer, carnival rides, three stages of diverse entertainment (both national and local), and plenty of food options in the Taste tent. Fireworks are always a huge draw on Sunday, though the Main Stage is arguably the biggest draw throughout the weekend.

The Septemberfest Arts & Crafts Fair will feature at least 165 exhibitors Saturday through Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds in Schaumburg. Daily Herald File Photo

Q. How many artists are expected to exhibit at the art and craft fair?

A. More than 165 artists are expected to exhibit at over 200 booths at the arts and crafts fair this year. The artist map can be found on our website at villageofschaumburg.com/our-village/events/septemberfest/arts-crafts-show.

Q. Any tips or suggestions for attendees on getting the most out of their day at the fest?

A. Patrons are encouraged to use the free shuttle bus service (villageofschaumburg.com/our-village/events/septemberfest/shuttle-bus-service), make a plan to get the most of our three stages of entertainment, and take a look at our food and beverage menus.

For fireworks, the best vantage point is from the Miller Lite Main Stage if you're on the grounds, although you can generally see them from much further away, too.

Q. What can you tell us about food and drink?

A. Septemberfest encourages patrons to support participating Taste of Schaumburg restaurants and the Taste of Schaumburg's Not-for-Profit Day organizations by purchasing food and beverages at the festival. Participating restaurants and vendors include: Bearology, Ben & Jerry’s, Chai Asian Bistro, Chicago Ramen, Coleman’s Exotic Barbeque, Dairy Queen, Dan Thai, Doctor Dogs, Eggmania, Fat Rosie’s, Global Brew, Jamba, KD Market, Lou Malnati’s, Mario’s, Maz Mez, Melting Pot, Moretti’s, Pancho’s Taqueria, Pilot Pete’s, Rosie’s Sidekick, Sporty’s, Te’Amo, Vasco’s Peri Peri, and Village Tavern & Grill.

Alcohol and glass bottles are not allowed to be brought in.