Five reasons to look forward to college football season

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, an Antioch graduate, transferred from Minnesota to Rutgers in the offseason. AP

The college football season kicks off in earnest this week … thank goodness.

There’s so much to love about Saturdays filled with games from coast to coast (in support of my prep pals, I refuse to acknowledge Friday night college games).

This week’s High Five offers five reasons to look forward to the upcoming season.

5. Super-conferences

Some folks have mixed feelings about the demise of conferences like the PAC-12 and the consolidation of the Power Five to the Power Four.

But strange as it is to imagine Rutgers traveling to USC for a Big Ten game, I’m all for the super-conferences. Let’s cut to the chase and see who rises to the top in the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference.

Let’s see how Oregon and Washington compete with Michigan and Ohio State. Why wait for the bowl games and College Football Playoff?

You can’t tell me you’re not intrigued by Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC to compete with powerhouses like Georgia and Alabama.

4. Expansion

The four-team CFP is expanding to 12, and not a moment too soon.

From 2014 to last season, a committee determined the four teams competing for a national title. Thankfully, the cream has risen to the top and won it all pretty much every year.

By expanding to 12 teams, there will be no doubt. It may even be too generous to let in 12 teams. As much as I love my alma mater of Missouri, it’s difficult to imagine the Tigers — if they make the playoffs — surviving four games to win a championship.

Regardless, the 12-team playoff is going to eliminate a bunch of arguments. It’s one thing to debate whether a one-loss Alabama team deserves to be No. 4 ahead of unbeaten Florida State. But a No. 13 team without much of a chance at a national title doesn’t have near the resume.

3. New digs

Aren’t you just a bit curious about that temporary stadium Northwestern will play in until the Ryan Field renovation is completed?

The Wildcats will play at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, a 15,000-seat facility right on Lake Michigan. It’s far smaller than the 47,000 seats at Ryan Field, and smaller than the 35,000 seats at the new stadium set to open in 2026.

This season and next, you won’t have a better chance at seeing an up-close view of top-level college football. From what I’ve seen in the pictures, it looks like a high school atmosphere.

2. Local talent

There are so many local football players at top colleges this season.

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, an Antioch graduate, has transferred from Minnesota to Rutgers. Northwestern linebacker Xander Mueller, a Wheaton North grad, recently was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

As far at the AP top 25, it’s hard to say how much playing time our local guys will get because many are freshmen and sophomores. One pair to watch is Nick and Tyler Duzansky, St. Francis grads who are long-snapping for Oregon and Penn State, respectively.

No. 25 Iowa gets the award for most local players with six including four freshmen. Defensive lineman Jeremiah Pittman, a St. Viator graduate, played in 10 games last season. Defensive back Jermari Harris, a Montini grad, started 12 games.

1. Really local talent

We’re blessed to have quality in our own backyard, specifically at the Division III level.

Two-time national champion North Central College, which lost in last year’s title game, is ranked No. 1 in Division III heading into the season. Wheaton College is ninth and Aurora University is 15th.

The only loss last season for North Central and Aurora came in the playoffs. Wheaton lost to North Central in conference play, and then in the playoffs.