Crime

‘Disgusting’ images of child sexual abuse prompt judges to deny pretrial release in separate cases

Posted August 03, 2024 2:04 pm
Marni Pyke
 

DuPage County judges last week denied pretrial releases for two men charged in unrelated child pornography felony cases that authorities characterized as “revolting.”

Jordan Erdakos, 26, of the first block of Maplewood Drive, Warrenville, is charged with reproducing or distributing child pornography, a Class X felony, and possession of child pornography. He was on probation for a previous child pornography conviction in May 2024, authorities said.

Joseph Gregoire, 38, of the first block of Spring Road, Oakbrook Terrace, is charged with reproducing or distributing child pornography and with possession of child pornography.

Joseph Gregoire Courtesy DuPage County State's Attorney

“The allegations that both of these men were not only in possession of child pornography but were actively sharing it with others are revolting,” DuPage State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

“Each of these disgusting images and videos … some of which depict infants and toddlers, represent yet another innocent victim of child pornography.”

After receiving information about illegal activity, Warrenville police found “hundreds” of videos and images of child sexual abuse on Erdakos’ phone and took him into custody at his home Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Lombard police searched Gregoire’s home on Wednesday after receiving information someone using the name “Kinkypigbottom” was sharing and disseminating child pornography. Officers found videos and images of child sexual abuse on computers and a cellphone and arrested Gregoire.

DuPage Judge Leah Bendik denied pretrial release for Gregoire Thursday and in a separate decision, Judge Angelo Kappas did the same for Erdakos Saturday.

Arraignments are scheduled for Aug. 26 before Judge Daniel Guerin.

