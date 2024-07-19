26-year prison sentence for Schaumburg man who robbed two phone stores at gunpoint

Isa Al Ahad

A DuPage County judge on Thursday sentenced a Schaumburg man to 26 years in prison for two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, officials said.

Isa Al Ahad, 31, pleaded guilty in February to robbing a Wheaton Sprint store in 2019 and a Hinsdale Verizon store in 2022, according to a news release from DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

According to authorities, Ahad and his co-defendant, Denzel Furance, 25, formerly of South suburban Calumet City, entered Sprint, 212 Danada Square West, Wheaton, at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 8, 2019. Furance, armed with a gun supplied by Ahad, ordered three employees into the back storage room.

Furance forced one of the employees to bind the wrists and ankles of the other two and open the safe. Furance then put more than 100 items, worth about $120,000, into a garbage bag and left the scene in a vehicle Ahad was driving, the release stated. Ahad was taken into custody on Nov. 24, and was released on bond Dec. 16.

Then, on June 16, 2022, Ahad, armed with a pistol, entered Verizon Wireless, 34 E. Fourth St., Hinsdale, and threatened an employee at gunpoint to fill a bag with merchandise, according to the release. Ahad was taken into custody the same day in South suburban Ford Heights.

Ahad pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery with a firearm Feb. 28. He was sentenced to 21 years for the Wheaton robbery and 26 years for the Hinsdale robbery; the sentences are to be served concurrently.

His co-defendant, Furance, previously was sentenced to 23 years after pleading guilty to one count of armed robbery with a firearm.