Outdoor dining season is heating up. Here are some spots you can hit in the suburbs

Dock your boat and enjoy outdoor dining at Broken Oar in Port Barrington. Courtesy of Broken Oar

Like the weather, outdoor dining season is heating up.

While patios and al fresco restaurant experiences are de rigueur in southern climates where it’s warm enough to do it year-round, the experience is all the sweeter in the Midwest where we’re driven indoors half the time.

With more restaurants adding outdoor dining after the pandemic, there is no shortage of choices when it comes to restaurants with patios in the suburbs. Here are a handful of options to get you started.

Eat, drink and enjoy a sunset at Broken Oar in Port Barrington. Courtesy of Broken Oar

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/. A bar and restaurant that is also a marina? Sounds perfect for al fresco dining. Their outdoor menu is loaded with salads, burgers, sandwiches and nightly specials, including the Friday night fish fry.

El Patio in downtown Elgin features a large patio just across the street from the Fox River. Courtesy of Explore Elgin Area

El Patio

64 S. Grove Ave., Elgin, (224) 238-3153, elpatioelgin.com/. When your name is El Patio you better have a good outdoor dining space, which this Mexican eatery does. Located on the Fox River in Elgin, the patio features furnishings and accessories selected from Mexico. Bring some friends, drink some margs and fill up on the marranada, a mixed grill dish of meats, seafood and vegetables served on a terra cotta grill shaped like a pig, which is brought to the table with charcoal embers that keep the food warm.

Gia Mia

31 S. 1st St., St. Charles, (630) 415-0770, giamiapizzabar.com/. Though they have numerous locations, the St. Charles Gia Mia benefits from the recently developed First Street Plaza with a large patio on which you can enjoy their Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizzas, creative small plates, fresh pasta, craft beers and cocktails.

The James

317 S. 3rd St., Geneva, (630) 262-1317, thejamesgeneva.com/. Their sizable patio, open for lunch and dinner, allows views of all the comings and goings on bustling Third Street in downtown Geneva. Their diverse menu is complemented by a wine list that was recently honored by Wine Spectator.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com/2023 Take your furry friend to a Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar location, which boasts a dog-friendly patio.

Lazy Dog

Suburban locations in Buffalo Grove, Naperville, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Vernon Hills, lazydogrestaurants.com/. Why should the humans have all the fun when it comes to dining out? While many restaurants allow dogs on their patio, Lazy Dog has a special menu for your furry friend, with bowls featuring brown rice, veggies and either a grilled hamburger or chicken breast. The people menu features innovative twists on American classics and a well-curated beer menu.

Lucky Monk

105 Hollywood Blvd., Barrington, (847) 898-0500, theluckymonk.com/. The microbrewery pairs house beers with a gastropub menu featuring burgers, tacos, sandwiches and signature entrees. The multilevel patio features pond views and a large fireplace.

Meson Sabika

1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, (630) 983-3000, mesonsabika.com/. Enjoy a taste of Spain in the form of tapas on the charming patio of a mansion built in 1847. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week and was named among the top 100 most popular restaurants for outdoor dining in America by OpenTable last year.

The Old Republic Kitchen + Bar in Elgin offers live music. Courtesy of Old Republic Kitchen + Bar

Old Republic Kitchen + Bar

155 S. Randall Road, Elgin, (224) 535-9544, oldrepublicbar.com/. Old Republic embraced outdoor dining during the pandemic, expanding its space and adding an outdoor bar and a large stage for live music. Plenty of burgers and handhelds are on the menu, as well as pizza and classic entrees.

SixtyFour — Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105A, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/. Sip one of 64 wines served by the glass while taking in a beautiful view of the DuPage River. The menu also features small plate entrees, cheese and charcuterie, and more.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Tequila Val’s features a large patio in downtown East Dundee.

Tequila Val’s

309 Meier St., East Dundee, (847) 865-8257, tequilavals.com/. Housed in the former Anvil Club, Tequila Val’s serves up Mexican cuisine and a new open patio conveniently located by the nearby bike trail and downtown. Enjoy fresh margaritas and craft cocktails with entrees such as lamb shank birria, tacos, burritos and more.

The Graceful Ordinary

3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/. The Graceful Ordinary’s screened-in terrace offers front-row views of the Fox River and downtown St. Charles without the bugs. Hit up their Oyster & Martini Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday and 2-4 p.m. Saturday for $2 oysters on the half shell and a specialty menu of $10 martinis.

Other alternatives

Some suburbs have created outdoor dining zones for multiple restaurants during the summer months.

Arlington Alfresco has been a boon to the downtown area. Courtesy of Arlington Alfresco

Arlington Alfresco

Portions of Campbell Street and Vail Avenue are closed to motor traffic to make space for outdoor dining from a dozen eateries and bars, including Armand's Pizzeria, Beer on the Wall, Berry Yo, Big Shot Piano Lounge, Carlos & Carlos, Cortland's Garage, Hey Nonny, Kilwins, La Tasca Tapas, Mago Grill & Cantina, Peggy Kinnane's Irish Restaurant & Pub, Salsa 17, Scratchboard Kitchen and Shakou. Arlington Alfresco is open until Monday, Sept. 23, and you can enjoy live music in Harmony Park at nearby Sounds of Summer Concerts from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2020 Enjoy outdoor dining from eight different restaurants at the Hale Street Tents in Wheaton.

Hale Street Tents

A pair of massive tents provide outdoor dining for eight Hale Street restaurants in downtown Wheaton through Oct. 6. Dine al fresco at Altiro Latin Fusion, The Burger Social, Egg'lectic Café, Gia Mia, Hale Street Cantina, Ivy, Moveable Feast + Company and Sweetchilango. While it’s the fifth year for the tents, it’s the first year for a full outdoor bar, provided by Ivy.