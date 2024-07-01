Northwest Fourth-Fest to include drone light show

New this year at Northwest Fourth-Fest in Hoffman Estates will be a drone light show on Friday night. Courtesy of Happy Panda Designs

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2022 An antique vehicle is decked out in patriotic colors during a previous Northwest Fourth-Fest Parade in Hoffman Estates.

A drone light show is a new addition to Northwest Fourth-Fest, a five-day Fourth of July celebration that also includes carnival rides, live music, fireworks, a parade, food and games.

The festival takes place on the grounds of NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway in Hoffman Estates, and is put on by the village of Hoffman Estates and the Hoffman Estates Park District. It opens Wednesday, July 3, and continues through Sunday, July 7.

Admission is free. Pets, other than service animals, are not allowed, nor are outside food, soft drinks or alcohol.

On Wednesday, the carnival midway will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. It offers 30 rides; all-access wristbands are $35 and can be purchased in advance.

Thursday brings more events, starting with a Fourth of July parade at 9 a.m. on Illinois Boulevard. The theme is “Harvesting Unity: Celebrating 65 years of Hoffman Estates.” The carnival continues from noon to 11 p.m.

On Friday, the carnival starts at noon, along with food vendors from Blackhawk BBQ & Seafood, Buona Beef, Frosty Dogs, Garibaldi's Italian Eatery, Gilmore's Freeze-Dried Treats, GV's Italian Street Food, Kona Ice, Moretti's Ristorante & Pizzeria, My Cocina Mexican Grill, Quang Noodle, Rainbow Cones, Taqueria Maya and Windsor Ice Cream.

Also on Friday, bingo games start at 3 p.m. The Kids’ Zone, open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, features entertainment, inflatables, face painting, a petting zoo, a balloon artist, and more. Live music includes Ken Dix at 5:30 p.m. and Wedding Banned at 8:30 and 10 p.m. But the highlight of the evening will be the drone light show, which starts at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s events kick off at noon with the carnival, Kids’ Zone and food vendors. Bingo starts at 3 p.m. The evening’s entertainment includes live music from Serendipity at 5:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m. with a break at 9:30 p.m. for what organizers say is the region’s largest fireworks show, visible from anywhere on the festival grounds.

On Sunday, the carnival midway will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

• Daily Herald Assistant Weekend Editor Susan Klovstad contributed to this report.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Sisters Lupe Rodriguez, from left, Grasiela Rodriguez and Ibon Rodriguez of West Chicago try the swings at the 2023 Northwest Fourth-Fest in Hoffman Estates.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Five-year-old Duncan Dvorak rides the Super Slide with his stepfather, Nick Lawrence of Hoffman Estates, during last year’s Northwest Fourth-Fest on the grounds of NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.