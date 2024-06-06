Brewery opening next week at Mellody Farm in Vernon Hills

Ottawa-based Tangled Roots Brewery & Restaurants is opening Craft Beer and Kitchen next week in Mellody Farm in Vernon Hills. Courtesy of Tangled Roots

An Ottawa-based company is bringing its “farm-to-foam” craft beer-focused concept to Vernon Hills.

Tangled Roots Brewery & Restaurants’ fourth location, Craft Beer and Kitchen, is scheduled to open Wednesday at Mellody Farm, Milwaukee Avenue and Route 60 in Vernon Hills.

It will occupy the former Next Door American Eatery spot near Slyce pizza at Mellody Farm, a retail center that also features a variety of dining options.

Tangled Roots was founded in 2016 in Ottawa near Starved Rock State Park. The original concept, according to the company, was to blend high quality, chef-crafted menus with authentic, locally grown and brewed craft beers.

Hops and barley are grown on Tangled Roots’ own farm in Illinois and used to brew a range of beer styles, including its signature 100% Farm to Foam ale and Forty1 Eighty8, according to the company.

“Embrace Your Nature” is the motto of Tangled Roots, where each restaurant is distinct and draws inspiration from the town in which it is located. The other sites are The Lone Buffalo in Ottawa; Lock & Mule in Lockport; and Hangar Two in Glenview.

Tangled Roots will offer friendly, down-to-earth service, reflecting its origins as a small-town eatery, according to the company.

“We’ve had a lot of success with our restaurants so far, which have been based in smaller towns,” Blake Rohrabaugh, CEO of hospitality said in a news release. “We’re confident that we have a compelling offering and now were looking forward to sharing it with larger communities like Vernon Hills.”

Anthony “Tony” Fosco, who was raised in Vernon Hills, is the general manager and Eduardo “Eddie” Martinez, who has become instrumental in training for new store openings throughout his career, is the executive chef.

The Vernon Hills menu includes Bavarian pretzels and loaded tater tots as appetizers; bison chili among the soups; a nine-grain ancient grain among the salads; burgers and sandwiches; and, entrees such as chicken schnitzel, filet mignon and citrus salmon.

Visit https://tangledrootsbrewingco.com/.