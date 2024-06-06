advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Business

Brewery opening next week at Mellody Farm in Vernon Hills

Posted June 06, 2024 6:29 pm
Mick Zawislak
 

An Ottawa-based company is bringing its “farm-to-foam” craft beer-focused concept to Vernon Hills.

Tangled Roots Brewery & Restaurants’ fourth location, Craft Beer and Kitchen, is scheduled to open Wednesday at Mellody Farm, Milwaukee Avenue and Route 60 in Vernon Hills.

It will occupy the former Next Door American Eatery spot near Slyce pizza at Mellody Farm, a retail center that also features a variety of dining options.

Tangled Roots was founded in 2016 in Ottawa near Starved Rock State Park. The original concept, according to the company, was to blend high quality, chef-crafted menus with authentic, locally grown and brewed craft beers.

Hops and barley are grown on Tangled Roots’ own farm in Illinois and used to brew a range of beer styles, including its signature 100% Farm to Foam ale and Forty1 Eighty8, according to the company.

“Embrace Your Nature” is the motto of Tangled Roots, where each restaurant is distinct and draws inspiration from the town in which it is located. The other sites are The Lone Buffalo in Ottawa; Lock & Mule in Lockport; and Hangar Two in Glenview.

Tangled Roots will offer friendly, down-to-earth service, reflecting its origins as a small-town eatery, according to the company.

“We’ve had a lot of success with our restaurants so far, which have been based in smaller towns,” Blake Rohrabaugh, CEO of hospitality said in a news release. “We’re confident that we have a compelling offering and now were looking forward to sharing it with larger communities like Vernon Hills.”

Anthony “Tony” Fosco, who was raised in Vernon Hills, is the general manager and Eduardo “Eddie” Martinez, who has become instrumental in training for new store openings throughout his career, is the executive chef.

The Vernon Hills menu includes Bavarian pretzels and loaded tater tots as appetizers; bison chili among the soups; a nine-grain ancient grain among the salads; burgers and sandwiches; and, entrees such as chicken schnitzel, filet mignon and citrus salmon.

Visit https://tangledrootsbrewingco.com/.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities Dining Entertainment Glenview News Small Business Vernon Hills
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company