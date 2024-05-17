advertisement
Crime

Northbrook motorist charged with Mother’s Day crash that killed Glenview teen

Posted May 17, 2024 9:50 pm
Barbara Vitello
 

A Northbrook motorist who police say was intoxicated and speeding has been charged with a crash that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured two others on Mother’s Day.

Taeyoung Kim, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death, reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, DUI- alcohol, DUI-drugs, reckless driving, speeding and driving without lights in addition to other charges.

Glenview police announced the arrest late Friday. Kim will appear before a judge Saturday for a detention hearing, authorities say.

Police say Kim was speeding westbound on East Lake Avenue about 11 p.m. May 12 when he struck a vehicle driven by Glenbrook South High School senior Marko Niketic near the intersection of East Lake Avenue and Meadow Lane.

The Glenview teen was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. A passenger from each vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Kim was hospitalized with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

0 Article Comments
Article Comments
