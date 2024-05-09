Indoor pickleball center coming to Randhurst Commons in Mount Prospect

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Indoor pickleball is coming to Mount Prospect. The Picklr will open later this year in the Randhurst Commons Shopping Center, with 14 courts, a pro shop, locker rooms and a players lounge.

The Picklr, a national chain of indoor pickleball facilities, plans to open a new location later this year at Mount Prospect’s Randhurst Commons Shopping Center.

Based in Kaysville, Utah, The Picklr opened a location in Naperville in March, and is planning others in Mundelein and Villa Park.

The 42,000-square-foot facility at 211 W. Rand Road in Mount Prospect will offer 14 indoor courts, including 12 regulation courts and two championship courts. In addition, customers will have access to two warm-up, or dink, courts. All will feature outdoor-style surfacing.

The Picklr also have a full pro shop, locker rooms with private showers, private event space and a players’ lounge.

Among the other benefits offered will be unlimited league play, tournaments and open play sessions, and access to The Picklr clubs nationwide.

“The Picklr takes indoor pickleball to the next level with state-of-the-art clubs, all-inclusive, one-price memberships, combined with a ‘player-first’ optimal environment and unmatched programming for all ages,” said franchise owner Ron Weiland, co-founder of the North Shore Pickleball Group. The group controls one of the territories in the chain and plans to open additional The Picklr locations in the northern suburbs next year.

Weiland said he picked the Mount Prospect location because it has just the right ceiling height, column widths and square footage. Mount Prospect also offers attractive demographics, including population and household income.

“Mount Prospect just has a really good feel,” he said. “It’s a good community. There are a lot of pickleball players.”

He said his group is working through permits and architectural plans, with an early September opening in mind.

Players can learn more about the Mount Prospect location at thepicklr.com/location/mount-prospect/.

The Mount Prospect site is part of a national expansion for The Picklr franchise, with more than 277 new locations featuring about 2,750 courts planned over the next few years.

Dave Oberhelman; doberhelman@dailyherald.com, March 2024 The Picklr opened earlier this year in a former Office Depot at Fox River Commons in Naperville.