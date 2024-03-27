Naperville’s Picklr grand opening draws a crowd

Dave Oberhelman/doberhelman@dailyherald.com Pickleball is trending toward attracting a younger audience, said The Picklr CEO and co-founder Jorge Barragan.

The first rule of pickleball: Everyone talks about pickleball.

That’s why a steady throng of new and potential customers attended Saturday’s grand opening of The Picklr in Naperville, at Fox River Commons, 740 Route 59.

“Everybody that’s in pickleball knows about everything that’s going on in pickleball,” said Beatriz Maia, who plays five days a week and will make the half-hour drive from Sugar Grove for what she called nine “tournament-grade” courts in the 31,000-square foot space in a former Office Depot.

Maia joined The Picklr through an introductory offer weeks before it opened. She saved tens to hundreds of dollars on memberships that run $139 a month and $1,449 a year. It’ll offer open play, leagues and tournaments.

This commitment is why The Picklr CEO and co-founder Jorge Barragan scoured five states before choosing Naperville as the Utah-based company’s eighth site.

“They come out and they support,” Barragan said.

Indicating the sport’s growth — more than 36 million players in the United States, and 223% growth the last three years, according to the Pickleheads pickleball site — Barragan said The Picklr has sold 300 locations in 26 states.

WAYMOR Sports, which owns the Naperville franchise and plans summer 2024 openings in Mundelein and Villa Park, bought 66 locations.

“What’s so wonderful about this sport is you start and then you just get addicted,” said WAYMOR co-founder Kim Nicewonder.

Another nice thing, Barragon noted, is the sport is trending younger.

Denzel Tolliver is an example. A former receiver at Proviso West High School and tight end at Northern Illinois University, the 28-year-old St. Charles man visited The Picklr Naperville in his third time playing the game.

“I didn’t come from a tennis or pingpong background, I came from football,” he said. “It’s a little bit harder to adjust but it’s fun out here, enjoying yourself and able to sweat, get a good workout here.”

The facility got great reviews from Tyler Loong, No. 19 in men’s doubles on the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association Tour and sponsored by The Picklr.

The grand opening Saturday of The Picklr indoor pickleball complex in Naperville drew a steady stream of players of all ages.

Between giving lessons and playing doubles at the opening, Loong said he liked the coloring of the blue courts, the black-painted walls, the wooden flooring, the lighting, and the spacing around and between the courts.

Fencing helps contain the wiffleball-like spheres. A pro shop, and high-top tables down a center walkway cater to players awaiting court times.

“I love it. I’m truly blown away,” Loong said.

Tim Osborn of Aurora said he’d made about 30 friends playing pickleball in Naperville. He prefers playing outdoors but that’s not always a Chicagoan’s lot. That’s where The Picklr comes in handy.

“We know that we get horrible weather most of the time and every so often we can get a good day and you want to be outside. But other than that, you’re stuck inside,” he said.