Crime

Glendale Heights man charged with harboring suspect in Chicago police officer’s murder

Posted May 03, 2024 12:58 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A Glendale Heights man has been charged with a felony, accused of harboring a man suspected of murdering a Chicago police officer.

Malik M. Murphy, 23, of the 500 block of Gregory Avenue, was charged Thursday with concealing or aiding a fugitive, according to DuPage County court records.

He is free on pretrial release. The charge is not a detainable offense. His next court date is May 28. He is to have no contact with Xavier Tate Jr., who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Officer Luis Huesca.

Suspect in slaying of Officer Luis Huesca arrested in Glendale Heights — with Huesca’s own handcuffs

The charge alleges that Murphy allowed Tate to stay in his apartment Monday through Wednesday, knowing that Tate was wanted as a suspect in the murder of Officer Luis Huesca. Tate was arrested at the apartment Wednesday.

At a news conference on Friday, Chicago police declined to say if Murphy was related to Tate or exactly what led them to believe Tate was in Glendale Heights.

Tate, 22, of Aurora, has been accused of shooting Huesca as he returned home after work on April 21. Tate also is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen weapon.

