Suspect in slaying of Officer Luis Huesca arrested in Glendale Heights — with Huesca’s own handcuffs

The suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca was arrested Wednesday in west suburban Glendale Heights — with the slain officer’s own handcuffs used to detain him, according to law enforcement sources.

Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca Chicago Police Department

Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, was taken into custody without incident shortly after 7 p.m. following a “multi-state investigation” that involved the Chicago Police Department and “many other” law enforcement agencies, according to Belkis Sandoval, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Tate on Friday night, when documents filed by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office charged him with first-degree murder in the April 21 shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood.

“We thank all of our law enforcement partners who assisted in the apprehension of this suspect as we work to bring justice to Officer Huesca and his family,” the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

“The investigation continues and no further information is available at this time. We ask that the people of this city continue to support the Huesca family by keeping them in your prayers as they continue to mourn the loss of a beloved son, brother and uncle.”

Read the full article at chicago.suntimes.com.