advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Obituaries

Retired Mundelein business owner, volunteer dies just days after wife

Posted May 02, 2024 3:22 pm
Russell Lissau
 

A retired Mundelein paint store owner who was active with several community organizations in Lake County has died, just 13 days after his wife of nearly 75 years.

Robert W. “Bob” Anderson, 95, who lived for many years in Fox Lake but most recently was at an assisted living facility in McHenry, passed Monday. His wife, Vivian, 94, died April 16.

A 1946 Waukegan High School graduate, Anderson enlisted in the U.S. Army that year and served through 1948 as a clerk typist at a hospital in Michigan, said his daughter, Sharon Kohler. In 1949, he married the former Vivian M. Starr.

“They were high school sweethearts,” Kohler said.

While living in Waukegan, Anderson opened the Mundelein Paint Center at Hawley Street and Prospect Avenue in 1962. He ran the business until retiring in 1992.

In addition to operating the store, Anderson was a Boy Scout Leader, president for the Mundelein Rotary Club and president of the Mundelein Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, he was active with the Mundelein Art League and the Mundelein YMCA and was a longtime member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Fox Lake.

Anderson and his wife moved to Arkansas after he retired but they returned to Fox Lake, Kohler said.

At his wife’s recent funeral, Anderson said, “I’ll see you soon,” Kohler recalled.

“I didn’t think it would be this soon,” Kohler said.

Anderson’s other survivors include a son, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled to run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove. A funeral is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will be private.

Robert W. “Bob” Anderson, 95, of McHenry Courtesy of Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities Fox Lake Local McHenry Mundelein News Obituaries Small Business
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company