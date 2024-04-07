Fox Lake woman linked to fatal overdose pleads guilty

A Fox Lake woman accused of selling a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl to a man at a Spring Grove gas station pleaded guilty Friday to a possession charge and was sentenced to 4⅟₂ years in prison.

Tina L. Meltzer, 52, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to deliver less than a gram of heroin.

Inset of Tina L. Meltzer in front of Northwest Herald file photo of McHenry County courthouse.

Meltzer initially was charged with three counts of drug-induced homicide, felonies punishable by up to 30 years in prison, according to McHenry County court records.

Her attorney, Assistant McHenry County Public Defender Richard Behof, declined to comment other than to say the sentence is fair.

During Melter’s sentencing hearing, Assistant McHenry County State’s Attorney Fara Momen read a letter from the mother of the man who died, Jeffrey Beese, 39, of Spring Grove. The letter described the “permanent reality” of the loss and anguish she and her family – including his five children – have felt since the loss of her ”baby.”

She described Beese as being “full of love and ambition, my hardest-working son.”

“He never turned anyone away that needed help,” she said. “He was the father of five beautiful children. ... All miss him and need him dearly.

“Since the tragedy of his death, our entire family has been torn to pieces, especially the kids. ... Because of the willingness of the defendant to pedal poison for profit, Jeff can’t be and will never be able to see them grow up.”

Authorities said Meltzer delivered heroin and fentanyl to Beese in September 2021 n exchange for cash at a gas station.

Beese died the next day. His cause of death was determined to be the adverse effects of heroin and fentanyl, authorities said.

His mother asked the judge to impose “a sentence worthy of fairness to our family.”

“(Beese)” could not plea bargain, he couldn’t breathe, he couldn’t move, he couldn’t speak. He was helpless. The defendant still has a shot to become part of society,” she added.