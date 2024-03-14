FBI releases new photos of suspect in March 6 bank robbery in Schaumburg

The FBI has released a new photo of the suspect in the March 6 robbery of the U.S. Bank branch in Schaumburg, drawing particular attention to his hairstyle. Courtesy of FBI

The FBI has released a more detailed description and new photos of a suspect in the March 6 armed robbery of the U.S. Bank at 60 S. Meacham Road in Schaumburg.

The suspect is described as having dark hair with a blond dyed streak or light patch common to the condition of piebaldism, which causes unpigmented or white patches of hair, on the left side of his head.

His hair also is believed to be long, falling over the right side of his face, possibly in an “emo” style, according to the FBI.

The original description on the day of the robbery stated that the suspect was a white or Hispanic man in his mid- to late 20s or early 30s, between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a medium build and weighing between 200 and 220 pounds.

The suspect was wearing a dark tan or brown pullover-style hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black mask covering over the lower half of his face, blue jeans and black gym shoes with white accents and soles, the FBI reported. He also was carrying a gray Under Armour backpack.

According to the FBI, the robber entered the bank at about 1:20 p.m. March 6, showed a black handgun and demanded money.

Members of the public can report tips anonymously at (312) 421-6700 or at tips.fbi.gov.

Further information will be posted to bankrobbers.fbi.gov when available.

