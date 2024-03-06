Schaumburg police searching for bank robbery suspect near Meacham Road

Schaumburg police and the FBI are searching for a man who robbed the U.S. Bank, 60 S. Meacham Road, at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the robber entered the bank at about 1:20 p.m., showed a black handgun and demanded money.

The FBI and Schaumburg police are searching for this man who robbed the U.S. Bank at 60 S. Meacham Road in Schaumburg on Wednesday. Courtesy of the FBI

The robber is described as a white or Hispanic man in his mid- to late 20s or early 30s. He stands between 6’ and 6’2“, with a medium build and weighing between 200 and 220 pounds.

He was wearing a dark tan or brown pullover style hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black mask covering over the lower half of his face, blue jeans and black gym shoes with white accents and soles, the FBI reported. He also was carrying a gray Under Armour backpack, authorities said.

Anyone with information can provide an anonymous tip by calling (312) 421-6700 or visiting tips.fbi.gov.

Police officers are searching the area for a man approximately 6 feet tall who was last seen running south from the bank armed with a black handgun. He was wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, black shoes with white soles, and carrying a black Under Armour backpack, authorities said.

Residents were advised to call 911 immediately and not approach if they see anyone matching that description. Those in the area were warned to shelter in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area.