Mount Prospect sets limits on stays at hotels, motels

Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert

In an effort to crackdown on hotels and motels being used as long-term housing, Mount Prospect is putting a 30-day limit on most stays in town.

The village board last week passed the new restrictions as amendments to the zoning code.

The board also adopted new regulations for extended stay hotels, defined as places where people stay longer than 30 days but not longer than 90.

Under the rules, such hotels would be allowed as conditional uses only in shopping districts along major arterial roadways or along major commercial corridors. Existing hotels and motels could ask for approval to convert to an extended stay hotel in the future.

The village would have the authority to revoke the conditional use permit for violations of the time limit.

Mayor Paul Hoefert said the village does not want hotels to be used for long-term housing because, “They’re not intended for that purpose.”

There are three existing hotels/motels in the village: AAA Tower Inn & Suites, 303 W. Algonquin Road; Four Points by Sheraton, 2200 S. Elmhurst Road; and Mount Prospect Hampton Inn, 1 Randhurst Village Drive.