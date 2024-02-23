Only five games to watch? Can I pick 10?

It’s shaping up to be a great Friday night for regional final boys basketball action

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Prospect’s Drew Terpins drives to the basket against Buffalo Grove in Wednesday’s Class 4A regional semifinal game.

I’ve barely written a word, and I already know this is a tough assignment.

Among all the great regional final boys basketball matchups slated for Friday night in the suburbs, I’m tasked at picking five to watch.

Only five … can I upgrade to 10?

No space, they tell me. Oh well, here we go.

Class 4A Oswego East: Benet vs. Oswego East

A few weeks ago, No. 4 Benet (26-6) was considered a favorite to advance to the state semifinals again.

Then the pairings came out.

Not only do the Redwings have to beat No. 5 Oswego East (21-10) on its home court, with a win they’d likely face top-seeded Bolingbrook (24-4) in the sectional semifinals.

That’s brutal.

But don’t count out Benet, not with that schedule. Young as the Redwings may be with a slew of sophomores, headed by Gabe Sularski, they’re beyond battle tested.

Class 4A Downers Grove North: Downers North vs. Neuqua Valley

On paper, the host Trojans (28-4), the second seed in the East Aurora sectional, are favored.

They return a bunch of talent from last year’s team that finished fourth in the state, including Jack Stanton, and they get to play at home.

But there’s something about this Neuqua Valley team. The No. 6 Wildcats (23-9) just two weeks ago handed Waubonsie Valley its lone DuPage Valley Conference loss.

Luke Kinkade and his teammates pose an interesting challenge here.

Class 4A Lake Zurich: Lake Zurich vs. Rolling Meadows

The Bears (21-8) flew under the radar a bit in the North Suburban Conference, but they’re dangerous, especially on their home court.

Between 6-foot-8 junior Anton Strelnikov, sophomore Kain Kretschmar and others, Lake Zurich is a worthy third seed.

But sixth-seeded Rolling Meadows (22-9) is a tough draw. Junior Ian Miletic, whose offers include Illinois and Marquette, is just the type of player a dark horse needs to make a run.

Class 4A Prospect: Stevenson vs. Prospect

Drew Terpins has flashed clutch play for Prospect (23-9), which will come in handy for the fifth seed playing on its home court.

One of the top players this season in the Mid-Suburban League, Terpins and the Knights will attempt a mild upset of No. 4 Stevenson, which presents the Knights a defensive challenge.

The Patriots are immensely balanced with several players averaging double-digit scoring, but their top option may be junior Aidan Bardic.

Class 4A Conant regional: Palatine vs. Hersey

After repeating as MSL champion, second-seeded Palatine (24-8) faces another MSL crossover, this time with a regional title on the line.

The Pirates face a pesky Hersey team that upset Conant in the semifinals behind a combined 45 points from Jared Ryg and Charlie Pomis.

Palatine is up to the challenge with 6-foot-7 Connor May, who will play at Division III Washington University in St. Louis. He’s a nightly threat for 20 points and 10 rebounds.