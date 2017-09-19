Dawn Patrol: Wheaton College football players charged in hazing incident

COURTESY OF WHEATON COLLEGEUpper from left, James Cooksey, Kyler Kregel and Ben Pettway and, lower from left, Noah Spielman and Samuel TeBos are Wheaton College football players on the 2017 roster who have been accused of hazing a teammate in 2016.

Five Wheaton College football players charged in hazing incident

James Cooksey, Kyler Kregel, Benjamin Pettway, Noah Spielman and Samuel TeBos were charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint, the DuPage County state's attorney's office told ABC 7 Chicago. Bail is set at $50,000 for each individual. Full story here.

FBI investigating TCF Bank robbery in Lisle

The TCF Bank inside a Jewel-Osco in Lisle was robbed Monday night. The suspect is described as a black man, who is about 6 feet tall with a thin build, goatee and short brown hair, according to a news release from the FBI. Full story here.

Another Republican joins race for 10th District seat

Douglas R. Bennett of Deerfield on Monday announced his Republican candidacy for the 10th Congressional District in Illinois. He is the third Republican so far to enter the race for the seat now held by Democrat Brad Schneider of Deerfield. Full story here.

Tollway worker killed in hit-and-run crash along the Tri-State

Illinois State Police are looking for the driver of a semitrailer truck that struck and killed an Illinois tollway maintenance worker Monday afternoon. This is the first death of a tollway worker since April 2016. Full story here.

Arcada issues upgrade deadline to St. Charles

The Arcada Theater in downtown St. Charles needs several upgrades to its HVAC system and bathrooms in order to stay in business. Theater operator Ron Onesti said in an email to the city if it does not receive help, it will go dark on Dec. 31. Full story here.

Gurnee man killed in Waukegan shooting

A 34-year-old Gurnee man was killed early Saturday in a shooting that wounded two others outside a Waukegan apartment complex, police said. Brian Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 2:30 a.m. Full story here.

Bears sticking with Glennon next week

Mike Glennon will start Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field because coach John Fox still believes he gives the Bears a better chance to win than Mitch Trubisky. Full story here.