Crime
updated: 9/18/2017 4:26 PM

Gurnee man shot to death outside Waukegan apartment complex

Daily Herald report

A 34-year-old Gurnee man was killed early Saturday in a shooting that wounded two others outside a Waukegan apartment complex, police said.

Brian Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Pickus Court.

According to Waukegan police, officers called to the apartments found Hopkins and two other men outside suffering from gunshot wounds. The other victims, men in their late 20s from the Waukegan area, were both hospitalized for treatment, police said.

Preliminary results from an autopsy Monday confirmed that Hopkins died as a result of a gunshot wound, police said. Toxicology results are pending.

The Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting and following up on many leads, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department's Tip-Line at (847) 360-9001.

