updated: 9/18/2017 5:07 PM

Tollway worker killed in hit-and-run crash along the Tri-State

    A 48-year-old tollway maintenance worker died in a hit-and-run crash on the Tri-State.
    Daily Herald File Photo

 
Marni Pyke
 
 

Illinois State Police are looking for the driver of a semitrailer that struck and killed an Illinois tollway maintenance worker Monday afternoon.

The 48-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was picking up debris on the right shoulder of the southbound Tri-State Tollway (I-294) close to 127th Street in Alsip.

As he headed back to his vehicle just before 12:30 p.m., the semitrailer driver hit the worker and sideswiped his vehicle, an Illinois State Police spokesman said.

The driver did not stop.

The tollway "extends its deepest sympathy to his family and friends," officials said.

This is the first death of a tollway worker since April 2016, when a Berwyn father of four died after a beam fell on him during reconstruction of the Jane Addams Tollway (I-90) in Des Plaines.

