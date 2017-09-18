Chicago Bears sticking with Glennon next week

Chicago Bears coach John Fox says he's sticking with quarterback Mike Glennon because he feels Glennon gives the team a better chance to win than rookie Mitch Trubisky. Associated Press

Mike Glennon will start Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field because coach John Fox still believes he gives the Chicago Bears a better chance to win than rookie Mitch Trubisky.

But why?

"After two games it's really hard to evaluate somebody," Fox said. "The truth of the matter is that right now, that's the case. We're playing arguably one of the better teams we're going to play this year at home (Sunday).

"We're going to do everything in our power to look a little bit like we did in Week 1 (rather) than in Week 2. (Glennon) gives us a chance."

He did in the 23-17 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 when he had an 86.8 passer rating and no turnovers.

But it's highly debatable that Glennon's 3-turnover performance in the 29-7 Week 2 loss at Tampa Bay provided the Bears their best chance for victory.

Glennon wasn't the only one deserving of blame.

Bears receivers had 6 drops vs. the Bucs. Three times the defense appeared to have stopped the Bucs on third down, only to have a holding penalty (2 on Danny Trevathan and one on Willie Young) give Tampa a first down.

"The reality is we all had our signature on it," Fox said. "That doesn't mean (Glennon) wasn't involved at all. I'm sure there are two or three plays -- like everybody, and the same with coaches -- that you'd like to have back."

Glennon's fumble led to a Bucs touchdown, and his second interception went for a pick-6. His first interception occurred in the red zone, thwarting a scoring chance.

All Trubisky could do Sunday is watch and wait. But Fox says he's encouraged by what he sees in practice from the first-round draft pick.

"I love where he is," Fox said. "I love his growth. I think the guy works at it very hard. He's into it on game day. He's into it because you're one play away from being a starter, like any backup. I like his development."

Though the Bears won't admit it, there is concern that Trubisky's development might be impaired with the current supporting cast on offense.

By the end of Sunday's game, the Bears were playing without four of their top seven offensive linemen -- Kyle Long (ankle), Josh Sitton (ribs), Eric Kush (hamstring. injured reserved) and Tom Compton (hip). Backup tackle Brent Sowell and starting center Cody Whitehair were the guards.

Three of the top four wide receivers were unavailable. Cam Meredith (knee) and Kevin White (shoulder) are on IR, and Markus Wheaton (finger) has yet to play a snap.

Still, maybe Trubisky could have benefited from some mop-up work.

"You're probably talking about maybe the fourth quarter of that game," Fox said. "All those things are going to be important for (Glennon) moving forward, too. I wish we could play two quarterbacks at once, but I don't know if that would be our best option."

Fox said knowing when the ideal time to toss Trubisky into the mix isn't an exact science.

"I don't know anybody (that) has a crystal ball (to say) when that is," the Bears' coach said. "I know I don't, and I'm here every day watching in practice and on video."

It's a delicate situation, as six-year veteran tight end Zach Miller knows.

"It's so sensitive with that position," Miller said. "You've seen it in the past, and I've seen it personally, with different teams.

"You see guys get out there, and they're not prepared and stuff starts to go south. It can put a dent in someone's career. It can hurt 'em early on."

That's an injury the Bears cannot afford.

