updated: 9/18/2017 8:32 PM

FBI investigating TCF Bank robbery in Lisle

By Ema Sasic
The TCF Bank inside a Jewel-Osco in Lisle was robbed Monday evening in Lisle, officials said. store located at 1156 Maple Ave. Monday night in Lisle.

The suspect is described as a black man, who is about 6 feet tall with a thin build, goatee and short brown hair, according to a news release from the FBI. The suspect came into the bank at 1156 Maple Ave. about 7 p.m. and implied he had a weapon.

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip at bandittrackerchicago.com.

This is a developing story. Visit dailyherald.com for updates.

