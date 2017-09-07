Serial bank robber strikes in Glen Ellyn

hello

The FBI is looking for this man in connection with several suburban bank robberies. Courtesy of the FBI

The FBI is looking for this man in connection with a string of suburban bank robberies since January -- the most recent of which was Saturday at the First American Bank in Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of the FBI

The FBI is looking for this man in connection with the weekend robbery of a Glen Ellyn bank. He's also suspected of bank robberies in Woodridge, Elgin, Buffalo Grove, Rosemont, Des Plaines and Lombard. Courtesy of the FBI

A robber suspected of stealing from seven banks across the suburbs since January has struck again.

The man robbed the First American Bank at 830 Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, the FBI announced Thursday.

Described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, the suspect wore a black coat, black button-down shirt and black sunglasses, authorities said. He is roughly 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall with brown hair and a light complexion, authorities said.

The man also is a suspect in bank robberies in Woodridge, Elgin, Buffalo Grove, Rosemont, Des Plaines and Lombard.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading directly to the man's arrest. Anyone with information may call (312) 421-6700 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.