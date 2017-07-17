Images: Monday scenes of flooding along Fox and Des Plaines Rivers

See cleanup and images of flooding Monday from the suburbs. As flooding from the Des Plaines River continued its slow retreat, the focus shifted west to the Chain O' Lakes and Fox River, where crests had threatened to overwhelm water-weary residents.
A truck at Ben Watts Marina explains that the Chain O'Lakes is closed.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The Marriott Lincolnshire has been closed due to the Des Plaines River flooding. The resort has announced they will open Tuesday, July 18.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Nick Zigante of Johnsburg helps filling sandbags with other volunteers even with an injured arm at the Community Garden parking lot during flooding in Fox Lake on Monday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Karen Burt walks along Kings Road from her home during flooding in Fox Lake on Monday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Grand Avenue is closed after flooding in Fox Lake on Monday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
A boat is washed up into a backyard after flooding in Fox Lake on Monday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
A truck drives through high water on Kings Road after flooding in Fox Lake on Monday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Bob Paganucci explains how he can not get to his home on Park Avenue due to flooding in Fox Lake on Monday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The Algonquin dam is barely distinguishable as the Fox River level continues to rise Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Gina Kietzmann puts sandbags down on her flooded back yard along the Fox River in Algonquin Monday in hopes of keeping her border rocks from washing away in her garden.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A home on Winaki Trail in Algonquin is surrounded by water Monday as the flooded Fox River prepares to crest.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
John Vanantwerp talks to a passerby Monday from his front porch on La Fox River Drive in Algonquin Monday. Vanantwerp, who has lived there for 35 years, was keeping an eye on the pipe he ran in to his front yard from his sump pump.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Water from the Fox River starts to creep up on to La Fox River Drive in Algonquin Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A home on Winaki Trail in Algonquin is surrounded by water Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A carp swims in an Algonquin front yard on Winaki Trail Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Water from the Fox River starts to creep up on to La Fox River Drive in Algonquin Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Access to Walton Island in Elgin is closed due to flooding.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Austin Settipani, 13, takes advantage of flooding at Taly Park in St. Charles to do some fishing about 100 yards away from the usual Fox River bank.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Most of Taly Park in St. Charles near the Fox River is underwater Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Big Bend Drive remains flooded in Des Plaines Monday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
A man on a bicycle makes his way along Hawthorne Lane near Big Bend Drive in Des Plaines Monday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
A vehicle passes through a flooded Big Bend Drive in Des Plaines Monday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
McDonald's on South River Road in Des Plaines Monday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
South River Road in Des Plaines Monday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer